UKG Workforce Activity Report: End-of-Month Shift Volume Sparks Optimism for April

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Business–UKG:

National Overview:

The UKG Workforce Activity Report for March 2022 shows the total number of

shifts worked1 by people at U.S. businesses decreased 0.6% from February to March

and is holding steady for the first time in 2022, upon the pandemic’s two-year

anniversary. Preceded by a sizeable downswing created by omicron illness in January

(-5.1%) and a welcome snapback in February (6.6%), March workforce activity

leveled off considerably before ending on a high note: End-of-month shift volume in

March improved 4.4%, providing the earliest indication of next month’s potential for

jobs growth.

 

Commentary:

Dave Gilbertson, vice president, UKG

 

“March came in like a lamb, but it’s going out like a lion. To start, there were no new

accelerants to bring additional people off the sidelines, and, likewise, no significant

decelerants that reduced shift volume, as neither high oil prices nor the BA.2 variant

had a measurable impact on workforce activity in the U.S. Yet, despite sluggish

growth throughout March, very strong acceleration in its final week creates optimism

for a potentially notable April.”

 

Industry Analysis:

All industries were mostly flat and public sector losses were caused by spring breaks

in education:

 

  • Healthcare: -0.1%

 

  • Manufacturing: -0.3%

 

  • Services and distribution: -0.4%

 

  • Retail, hospitality, and food service: -0.9%

 

  • Public sector and non-profit: -3.0%

 

Region Snapshot:

All regions retained steady workforce activity with only minimal declines:

 

  • West2: 0.2%

 

  • Southeast3: -0.5%

 

  • Northeast4: -1.0%

 

  • Midwest5: -1.8%

 

Business Size:

Workforce activity largely stabilized in March, following sharp swings in January and

February:

 

  • Fewer than 100 employees: -0.8%

 

  • 101-500: -0.7%

 

  • 501-1,000: -0.8%

 

  • 1,001-2,500: -2.3%

 

  • 2,501-5,000: 0.5%

 

  • More than 5,000: 0.4%

 

Timeliness:

The UKG Workforce Activity Report is a high-frequency index analyzing shift work

trends for 3.9 million people at 35,000 U.S. businesses to understand job creation and

economic momentum.

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. As strong believers in the power of culture and belonging as the secret to success, we champion great workplaces and build lifelong partnerships with our customers to show what’s possible when businesses invest in their people. Born from a historic merger that created one of the world’s leading HCM cloud companies, our unique Life-work Technology approach to HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people helps 50,000 organizations around the globe across every industry anticipate and adapt to their employees’ needs beyond just work. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Footnote 1: “Shifts worked” is a total derived from aggregated employee time and attendance data and reflects the number of times that employees, especially those who are paid hourly or must be physically present at a workplace to perform their jobs, “clock in” and “clock out” via a timeclock, mobile app, computer, or other device at the beginning and end of each shift.

Footnote 2: West is defined as Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Footnote 3: Southeast is defined as Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Footnote 4: Northeast is defined as Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Footnote 5: Midwest is defined as Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.

