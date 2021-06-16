UKG Supports Customer Crisis Management, Recovery, Resiliency with Wellbeing at Work Solutions

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#wellbeing—UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) today announced an enhanced set of global capabilities spanning its entire suite of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions that empower businesses, HR leaders, and managers to operate with a people-first focus throughout any crisis or disruptive event.

Wellbeing at Work solutions tailored specifically in UKG Pro, UKG Dimensions, UKG Ready, and UKG HR Service Delivery help UKG customers dynamically respond in the face of crisis or any disruptive event to support the financial viability of the business and ensure holistic wellbeing for all employees, with features that:

Protect their people and overall organizational health;

Build open, transparent lines of communication with employees, managers, and teams;

Connect people with colleagues, their work, and their community to make an impact; and

Design and adapt programs and processes in an ever-changing world.

“Our world continues to change at an incredible pace, and disruptive events seem to happen more today than ever before. Organizations must continually adapt to both protect their business and support their people,” said Chris Todd, president at UKG. “UKG took the lead with our Contact Tracing and Workforce Continuity initiatives at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we continue to invest in our solutions so customers can make quicker, better-informed decisions that prioritize the physical and mental wellbeing of their people while ensuring business operations continue during any future crisis or consequential event — from extreme weather, wildfires, and human-made disasters to supply chain disruptions, flu seasons, and times of social unrest.”

Protect People and Overall Organizational Health

From pre-shift health and wellness surveys to contactless time tracking using a mobile app or facial recognition technology, employers can provide safer options and check in on physical and mental wellbeing before employees even start their day. Once at work, scheduling teams in cohorts or pods can provide stability and help contain risk of sickness, while enhanced contact tracing can quickly notify people who are potentially exposed to illness.

During a lasting crisis or disruptive event, customers can leverage the UKG Workforce Continuity Hub to quickly deploy and manage communications and surveys around specific events — including weather disruption, natural disasters, and workplace infections — with real-time visibility into how events are impacting people on a local, regional, and global scale, in a convenient dashboard view. Document Manager provides a secure way to manage relevant health and safety documents, such as vaccination record cards.

“Our employees are spread all across North America, and we are committed to building genuine and trusting relationships with our people,” said Alma Fowler, HR manager at EDP Renewables. “Whether we’re contending with a pandemic or hit by a big winter storm, we’ve identified our UKG solution as a vital tool for supporting our people’s wellbeing and ability to work.”

Build Open, Transparent Lines of Communication with Employees, Managers, and Teams

Employers today are expected to be a source of trust and care, and UKG broadcast tools keep people informed of critical health, community, and company updates via their device of choice. With UKG communication tools, organizations can send targeted notifications as well as personalized messages requiring employee acknowledgement. On-the-go HR assistance also empowers employees to reach out for help anytime, from anywhere.

As an event or crisis evolves over time, UKG customers can curate specific Knowledge Base resource pages that give people immediate access to relevant and timely information — such as company news, return-to-work updates, reboarding checklists, new tools, and updated policies — within the flow of employees’ normal work processes.

Connect People with Colleagues, Their Work, and Their Community to Make an Impact

As employees adapt while being dispersed in the face of crisis, UKG Wellbeing at Work helps strengthen relationships across distance and drive productivity with virtual collaboration integrations, such as with the Slack app and Microsoft Teams. Configurable UKG Employee Voice surveys help organizations understand employee sentiment, while employee pulse check-in surveys ensure people feel connected and heard during workplace change.

“I cannot emphasize enough how UKG helped us transition and be successful in early 2020 when our employees were required to work from home,” said Dawn Tishkoff, human resources generalist at ALE Solutions. “Our UKG solution continues to help us provide a welcomed level of normalcy for our people in a not-so-normal year.”

Employees can also add shifts that best align with their potentially uprooted lives through AI-powered schedule recommendations, while integrations with applications such as Microsoft Outlook streamline communication and approvals for work schedules and time-off requests.

For employees with the means to give to those impacted by crisis, charitable giving tools — including UKG Pro Giving — allow organizations to quickly and easily set up meaningful campaigns that support communities in need and enable employer-match contributions.

Design and Adapt Programs and Processes in an Ever-Changing World

With the ability to track custom KPIs, measure engagement, monitor fatigue, and glean real-time guidance based on a combination of employee feedback, People Analytics, and intelligent forecasting in UKG solutions, employers can build action plans by understanding how a crisis is impacting their people and empower managers to make operational decisions to strengthen workplace engagement and proactively prevent burnout.

Additionally, with proactive compliance features combined with global people insights, analytics, and reporting, UKG customers can stay up to date with ever-changing federal and state labor laws and guidelines while dynamically adjusting to new workforce demands and future-proofing people management processes.

“Physical and emotional safety as well as communication, connection, and belonging have never been more important to employee wellbeing and organizational success,” said Nanne Finis, RN, MS, chief nurse executive at UKG. “Organizations must evaluate how they are meeting their people’s needs and whether their technology and processes are empowering the business to be strategic, supportive, transparent, and responsive in unique times of crisis or change.”

