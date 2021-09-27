UKG Named Top Company for Women Technologists

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM), payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, announced today it has been named a 2021 AnitaB.org Top Companies for Women Technologists Leader. The national program recognizes companies building workplaces where women can thrive in technology, and UKG scored in the top-25th percentile of companies with 1,000–10,000 technical employees.

“It’s an honor for UKG to be recognized among the great tech companies that continue to blaze a path for women to succeed at all levels,” said Cecile Alper-Leroux, group vice president of research and innovation at UKG. “It’s clear that when businesses prioritize diversity, belonging, and compassion, we all succeed. We commend AnitaB.org for helping to empower women in the workplace and salute the top companies at the forefront of this continued movement, but we must also recognize that there is still work left to do. It’s up to us to build upon the current momentum to ensure that all women — not just in tech — across generations, race, and ethnicity have the opportunities, resources, and full support to lead organizations into the future.”

This is the second consecutive year UKG has been featured on the AnitaB.org Top Companies for Women Technologists list, and the third award this month recognizing UKG as a best workplace for women across the world. UKG was named to India’s Best Workplaces for Women list by Great Place to Work and ranked #16 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women U.S. list. These accolades were based on the company’s 2020 Great Place to Work Certification™, before UKG acquired Great Place to Work1 on September 1, 2021.

As part of its inclusive culture, UKG offers several Diversity Networks for employees, which includes FIRE (Female Inclusion, Resilience, and Excellence) Up, an employee resource group with a mission to cultivate an inclusive and supportive community of change through the power of growth, allyship, and networking to advance equity for all women. Ultimately, members of FIRE Up work to create a global workplace where women are empowered, enabled, and equal.

UKG offers a comprehensive benefits program intentionally designed to serve employees at every stage of their careers and lives. This includes fully paid healthcare premiums for employees and their families; a 45% dollar-for-dollar match on 401(k) contributions, with no cap, up to federal limits; fully paid maternity, paternity, and adoptive leave, with financial assistance for those who adopt; a student loan repayment assistance program; a global scholarship program for children of UKG employees; a kids’ sponsorship program with stipends to help cover the cost of children’s extracurricular activities; and free school tutoring services for employees’ children. During the COVID-19 pandemic, UKG also offered free virtual kids’ camps, with a variety of age-tailored activities and craft projects to help parents balance working virtually while home-schooling their children.

“At UKG, we’re actively working every day to develop programs and practices that will best support our people as individuals and help them achieve their professional and personal goals,” said Brian Reaves, chief belonging, diversity, and equity officer at UKG. “We’re proud to have achieved this recognition, though we will never grow complacent as we continue to live our core values and deliver on the UKG promise. Our purpose is people, and we set out to show that in every action.”

More than 50 companies participated in AnitaB.org’s 2021 Top Companies program, representing the experiences of more than 140,000 women technologists. In determining the list, AnitaB.org evaluated each company on two main categories: representation (80% of overall score), which measured several data-based metrics; and beyond representation (20%), which evaluated company programs, policies, benefits, career-development opportunities, and more.

UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), our purpose is people. Built from a merger that created one of the largest cloud companies in the world, UKG believes organizations succeed when they focus on their people. As a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, UKG delivers award-winning Pro, Dimensions, and Ready solutions to help tens of thousands of organizations across geographies and in every industry drive better business outcomes, improve HR effectiveness, streamline the payroll process, and help make work a better, more connected experience for everyone. UKG has 13,000 employees around the globe and is known for an inclusive workplace culture. The company has earned numerous awards for culture, products, and services, including consecutive years on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list.

Footnote 1: UKG is no longer eligible to rank on any global Great Place to Work lists based on the company’s 2021 Great Place to Work Certification. All previously publicized Best Workplaces rankings were based on employee Trust Index surveys conducted in 2020.

