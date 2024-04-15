UKG Named One of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company

Transforming workplaces around the world: UKG actively cultivates exceptional work environments for all through award-winning technologies

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions for all people, today announced it has been named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024 by Fast Company, a distinction that celebrates organizations leading their fields and changing the world. An inaugural member of the first-ever category for human resources (HR), UKG stands out among just 10 companies for the impact its people-centric solutions have on helping employers meet the ever-evolving needs of workers.





Created in 2008, Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies is a prestigious recognition for organizations transforming the world of business through innovation. After rigorous evaluation, UKG earned its spot for its impactful human capital management (HCM) solutions that prioritize employee well-being and equip leaders with insights to enhance workplace culture and drive business growth. This is the second recent honor UKG has earned from Fast Company as the company also made the Fast Company Brands That Matter list in 2022.

“Our organization continues to grow and UKG is the right partner and right solution for us because it gives us everything we need to succeed,” said Samantha Garvie, HR director at Rowleys Wholesale. “On the one hand, as UKG continues to build out its AI [solutions], it allows our organization to be at the forefront of what’s happening in the industry. On the other hand, UKG’s commitment to putting culture first helps drive our commitment to our people because we have a business partner that shares the same goals. Having that support system as well as the tools and information needed to succeed makes it that much easier to drive our culture forward.”

Innovation Anchored in Purpose

Designed to create great workplace experiences for all people, UKG solutions are helping propel workplaces forward with the introduction of its first set of generative AI (GenAI) enhancements developed to improve the user experience:

UKG Bryte, a GenAI-powered assistant, is built to proactively identify critical insights that shine a light on trends, potential issues, and opportunities within the organization. By doing so, UKG Bryte empowers employees, managers, and HR leaders to make informed decisions that benefit their people and their business based on personalized guidance.

a GenAI-powered assistant, is built to proactively identify critical insights that shine a light on trends, potential issues, and opportunities within the organization. By doing so, UKG Bryte empowers employees, managers, and HR leaders to make informed decisions that benefit their people and their business based on personalized guidance. UKG One View , a first-of-its-kind unified global payroll solution, transforms global HR and payroll management into a seamless experience by uniting local expertise and global operations into one simple, user-friendly platform.

a first-of-its-kind unified global payroll solution, transforms global HR and payroll management into a seamless experience by uniting local expertise and global operations into one simple, user-friendly platform. Trained on 30 years of exclusive proprietary research and best practices from Great Place To Work ® , UKG Great Place To Work Hub turns typical HR metrics into actionable, real-time guidance and strategic recommendations for people leaders to ensure every employee has the chance to thrive.

, turns typical HR metrics into actionable, real-time guidance and strategic recommendations for people leaders to ensure every employee has the chance to thrive. UKG Talk is a mobile-first communication platform that enhances connection and collaboration across teams by providing a suite of intuitive tools for real-time messaging, creating shared interest groups, and offering actionable insights through communication analytics to ensure every employee feels included and valued.

is a mobile-first communication platform that enhances connection and across teams by providing a suite of intuitive tools for real-time messaging, creating shared interest groups, and offering actionable insights through communication analytics to ensure every employee feels included and valued. UKG Wallet , an earned wage access platform, empowers employees to take charge of their finances with an easy-to-use app , giving teams support and flexibility, leading to better employee engagement and retention.

, an earned wage access platform, empowers employees to take charge of their finances with an easy-to-use , giving teams support and flexibility, leading to better employee engagement and retention. UKG Employee Voice is an employee survey platform that utilizes AI to actively listen to employees, uncovering sentiment based on open-ended comments and identifying key areas that will drive meaningful change for employees.

In the past year, UKG has consistently been recognized for its innovation and excellence in technology that helps people work better, earning it spots on Fast Company’s and Fortune’s Most Innovative Companies lists. Additionally, UKG has been honored as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites, The Forrester Wave™: Human Capital Management Q2 2023 report, and the Nucleus Research Enterprise HCM Technology Value Matrix 2024, showcasing its global impact and expertise.

