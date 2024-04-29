InvoiceCloud Empowers Billers with Granular Deposit Control: New Online Bank Direct Enhancement Separates Payments by Invoice Type

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InvoiceCloud, a leading solution for digital bill payment services, today announced a significant enhancement to its Online Bank Direct (OBD) solution, enabling billers to automatically separate payments based on the paid invoice type, simplifying deposits for their customers. This revolutionary feature streamlines cash application and reconciliation processes, leading to faster access to funds and improved financial visibility for both billers and their customers.





“Financial institution Bill Pay systems remain a dominant force in online bill payments,” said Steve Schult, Senior Vice President, Products at InvoiceCloud. “Our new enhancement caters to this reality by offering unparalleled deposit control, significantly reducing manual effort and accelerating cash flow.”

InvoiceCloud’s groundbreaking State of Online Payments survey research, conducted in collaboration with Regina Corso Consulting, revealed valuable insights into the continued relevance of financial institution bill pay:

43% of survey respondents reported that their online bills are paid through financial institution bill pay systems.

17% of survey respondents reported that they prefer to pay their bills directly on their financial institution’s platform. This preference is just 3% behind the percentage of respondents who reported that they prefer to pay their bills directly on the biller’s website.

Survey respondents who are members of households with higher-than-average annual income demonstrated a stronger preference for financial institution bill pay systems.

Prior to this enhancement, OBD consolidated all payments into a single deposit, posing challenges for billers with diverse invoice types. Now, payments are automatically categorized and deposited into corresponding bank accounts, based on pre-defined rules configured by the biller. This eliminates the need for manual sorting and allocation, resulting in:

Faster Reconciliations: Billers can easily match payments to invoices, saving valuable time and resources.

Improved Cash Application: Funds are immediately directed to the appropriate accounts, accelerating access to working capital.

Enhanced Efficiency: Streamlined processes free up employees to focus on higher-value tasks.

Greater Insight: Granular deposit data provides valuable insights into customer payment behavior and preferences.

To learn more about InvoiceCloud’s Online Bank Direct solution, click here. Or visit us at booth #415 during CS Week from April 30-May 2, 2024 in Fort Worth, TX.

About InvoiceCloud

InvoiceCloud provides modern digital payment, customer engagement, and outbound disbursement solutions. The company services more than 3,200 customers across the utility, government and insurance industries and is a leader in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space. InvoiceCloud’s SaaS platform enables continuous enhancements to the customer experience resulting in higher digital payment, autopay, and paperless adoption rates. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement and satisfaction while lowering costs, accelerating payments, and reducing staff workloads. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.

