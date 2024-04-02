UKG: March Labor Market Outlook for Employees

Live labor market briefing April 2 at 10:00 a.m. ET to analyze frontline workforce trends across industries, business-size segments

Summary: There was no “madness” in March’s workforce activity, which increased 0.9% month over month and trended positive, according to the March 2024 Workforce Activity Report published by UKG. After a sluggish start to 2024, what do back-to-back months of strength signify for employees in the labor market? UKG will discuss current and future potential trends shaping the frontline economy on April 2, at 10:00 a.m. ET, including: Which sectors are showing the most strength, and which are ones to watch;

Why workforce activity at midsized businesses slowed slightly in March; and

What to expect from Friday’s BLS jobs report. Register to attend the live briefing. Significance: The UKG Workforce Activity Report is a high-frequency index analyzing shift work trends from 4.5 million people across 40,000 U.S. businesses to understand the economy. Reports are published and briefings are held each Tuesday prior to the publication of the BLS Employment Situation Report. Upcoming publication schedule: April 2024 Workforce Activity Report: April 30, 2024

May 2024 Workforce Activity Report: June 4, 2024

June 2024 Workforce Activity Report: July 2, 2024

