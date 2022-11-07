UKG Launches Startup Ecosystem and Virtual Laboratory: UKG Labs

Early-stage companies from around the world with a focus on people and shared vision for Life-work Technology benefit from collaboration and co-creation with UKG

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HCM—UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced the launch of UKG Labs, a startup ecosystem and virtual laboratory of early-stage companies from around the world with products and ideas poised to help transform the HCM landscape by tackling some of the most important challenges facing people now and in the near future.

Startups selected to join UKG Labs collaborate closely with UKG to benefit from the company’s HCM, workforce management, and overall technical domain expertise; drive growth with counsel from a diverse group of UKG leaders to address identified challenges; and engage with UKG customers to conduct market discovery, gather feedback, and prove validity of concepts. The program also provides UKG customers with an opportunity to explore new and emerging technologies and test leading edge products during formative stages to shape the future of the HCM and HR technology market.

“ Our mission for UKG Labs is to accelerate innovation in the workplace to help organizations support and guide people along their individual life-work journeys,” said Hugo Sarrazin, chief product and technology officer at UKG. “ We do this by investing our most valuable resource — our people — with innovators who have great products and visions for how technology can create truly remarkable experiences that foster autonomy, meaning, and purpose at work for all people.”

From a pool of 1,000 early-stage startups, UKG selected six inaugural participating companies. Each completed a rigorous three-month engagement — at no cost and without diluting equity — and were invited to exhibit at UKG Aspire 2022 to showcase their innovations and share their experience. They include:

AdeptID, based in Boston, is on a mission to identify hidden talents of employees

based in Boston, is on a mission to identify hidden talents of employees Beamible, based in Sydney, is addressing burnout and turnover via role design

based in Sydney, is addressing burnout and turnover via role design Growthspace, based in Telaviv, is adding intention to professional development

based in Telaviv, is adding intention to professional development Teamforce AI, based in San Francisco, is tackling deskless and frontline workforce communication

based in San Francisco, is tackling deskless and frontline workforce communication Teamraderie, based in Los Altos, Calif., is bringing connection and trust to hybrid work environments

based in Los Altos, Calif., is bringing connection and trust to hybrid work environments Roleshare, based in London, is facilitating the future of shared jobs

“ At UKG, we’re deeply invested in co-creating the next generation of HCM technology, both within our full-suite solutions and also by using our tremendous knowledge and experiences to support early-stage startups that share our passion for people,” said Chris Todd, CEO at UKG. “ With one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems wholly focused on people and innovation, UKG Labs further demonstrates why UKG is the Partner for Life for organizations that are great workplaces or aspire to be great workplaces.”

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. As strong believers in the power of culture and belonging as the secret to success, we champion great workplaces and build lifelong partnerships with our customers to show what’s possible when businesses invest in their people. Born from a historic merger that created one of the world’s leading HCM cloud companies, our Life-work Technology approach to HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people helps more than 70,000 organizations around the globe and across every industry anticipate and adapt to their employees’ needs beyond just work. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

