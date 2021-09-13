UKG Expands Strategic Collaboration with Microsoft

Software Companies Further Enhance Technology Experience for Millions of Employees Globally

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EmployeeExperience–UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM), payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, today announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft that can enhance the employee technology experience at thousands of organizations globally running on UKG and Microsoft solutions.

UKG and Microsoft are working together to ensure people — not processes — are at the center of everyday workplace experiences. By reducing the need to switch between business applications to complete routine, daily requests and actions, people will spend less time on administrative aspects of their jobs and more time making an impact for themselves and the organization.

Presently, the collaboration is focused on four strategic areas:

Providing Faster Access to Answers: Through a UKG chatbot in Microsoft Teams, employees can ask for time off, check their pay information, search for contacts within their organization, and complete a variety of other actions usually performed in UKG Pro directly from Teams. The chatbot is adding new capabilities regularly.

Through a UKG chatbot in Microsoft Teams, employees can ask for time off, check their pay information, search for contacts within their organization, and complete a variety of other actions usually performed in UKG Pro directly from Teams. The chatbot is adding new capabilities regularly. Creating More Connected Employee Experiences: In addition to bringing together relevant actions, company news, communities, and resources, Microsoft’s employee experience platform Viva will surface relevant updates from Pro and UKG Dimensions, such as key to-dos, the ability to view schedules and paychecks, and the option to request time off — creating a one-stop shop for critical information within Viva Connections, a gateway for employee engagement.

In addition to bringing together relevant actions, company news, communities, and resources, Microsoft’s employee experience platform Viva will surface relevant updates from Pro and UKG Dimensions, such as key to-dos, the ability to view schedules and paychecks, and the option to request time off — creating a one-stop shop for critical information within Viva Connections, a gateway for employee engagement. Offering More Seamless Onboarding: HR managers can quickly and easily provide new hires a Microsoft Windows 365 virtual cloud PC from within Pro immediately upon hire, eliminating manual requests between HR and IT, ensuring every new hire has a fully provisioned virtual cloud PC with access to necessary business applications ready for their first day of work.

HR managers can quickly and easily provide new hires a Microsoft Windows 365 virtual PC from within Pro immediately upon hire, eliminating manual requests between HR and IT, ensuring every new hire has a fully provisioned virtual cloud PC with access to necessary business applications ready for their first day of work. Simplifying Business Insights: By automating the synchronization of payroll data between Dimensions and Microsoft Dynamics 365 without the need for custom interfaces, business intelligence teams have up-to-date timekeeping data and workforce analytics for deeper organizational insights, and finance teams have an even more accurate view of the General Ledger.

“ Connected and meaningful work experiences are at the heart of great business outcomes, but are only possible with modern cloud solutions that are open and extensible,” said Jim Welch, chief product officer at UKG. “ Empowering people to spend more time on the parts of the job they love is core to our collaboration with Microsoft.”

“ For organizations to thrive today, they must be supported by an ecosystem of collaborative cloud software providers working together in the best interests of their business, and, more importantly, their people,” said Giovanni Mezgec, general manager of field and partner marketing, Modern Work at Microsoft. “ Microsoft and UKG have a shared vision for transforming the employee experience for everyone.”

UKG and Microsoft previously collaborated to create the popular Dimensions add-in for Microsoft Outlook, which allows for time off to be requested and approved through Outlook, where many office-based workers and managers are already making decisions during their day.

About UKG

At UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), our purpose is people. Built from a merger that created one of the largest cloud companies in the world, UKG believes organizations succeed when they focus on their people. As a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, UKG delivers award-winning Pro, Dimensions, and Ready solutions to help tens of thousands of organizations across geographies and in every industry drive better business outcomes, improve HR effectiveness, streamline the payroll process, and help make work a better, more connected experience for everyone. UKG has 13,000 employees around the globe and is known for an inclusive workplace culture. The company has earned numerous awards for culture, products, and services, including consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Copyright 2021 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.

Follow UKG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Contacts

UKG Contact:

Dan Gouthro



+1 978 947 7310



daniel.gouthro@ukg.com

For Sales Information:

UKG



+1 800 432 1729



ukg.com