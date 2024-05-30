UKG Earns Back-to-Back Spots on Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity List

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the second year in a row, UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions for all people, was named by Forbes to its America’s Best Employers for Diversity list, which highlights the competitive advantage that comes to organizations that embrace diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEI&B) and social impact practices.





In its seventh annual ranking, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to evaluate and identify companies that have demonstrated excellence in fostering DEI&B within their workplaces. UKG was assessed based on various criteria, including the presence of employee resource groups (ERGs), transparency through the publication of diversity data, promoting an inclusive work environment for all people, and representation of women in leadership roles at UKG, which now includes its recently announced President, GTM, Rachel Barger.

UKG empowers the rich diversity within its global workforce through its ERG program, which includes nine vibrant communities that promote connectivity and networking for employees who identify with specific groups and their supportive allies. UKG ERG members help drive strategy, programs, and initiatives to elevate opportunity for U Krewers, customers, and communities by providing insight and feedback during the development of products, processes, and programs — such as the development of the company’s 2024 commercial ad campaign, “Make Work the Time of Your Life.”

In recognition of the business impact ERGs can have — and as part of its involvement in the three-year research initiative led by Great Place To Work® representing 1.4 million global employees called The Great Transformation — UKG hosted the inaugural ERG Experience (ERGX) event in conjunction with the Great Place To Work® For All SummitTM in May. ERGX was created to unite ERG leaders from some of the world’s most influential workplaces to provide a platform for networking, learning, and innovation. ERGX participants were tasked with generating breakthrough ideas on topics such as the evolving role of business in society, building diverse talent ecosystems, and opportunities for ERGs to impact business performance.

“Diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging are not just values to uphold, but they are key elements for driving innovation, fostering creativity, and building stronger bonds with our customers,” said Brian K. Reaves, chief belonging, equity, and social impact officer at UKG. “Our employee resource groups are an increasingly important part of that equation by helping us build a diverse talent ecosystem internally while leveraging their unique perspectives to impact business operations and influence solutions we develop for our customers. We are dedicated to continuously improving the world of work and helping organizations everywhere become a great place to work by investing in our people, our customers, and our communities while embedding DEI&B principles into everything we do.”

Recognizing that a diverse workforce drives this type of innovation, all UKG employees have access to the company’s Unified Foundational Learning program, a peer-to-peer social learning platform designed to help U Krewers gain professional and personal skills to assist UKG in building an even more inclusive culture for all. Curated content within Unified is intended to spark discussion, action, and reflection while encouraging daily habits of inclusion.

Additionally, as part of its Global Impact Report, UKG publicizes progress toward its 2026 Belonging, Equity, and Impact goals, including representation of race and ethnicity in the U.S. at the employee and leadership levels. UKG aspires to have an employee population that represents the customers and communities it serves — working to achieve this by implementing Belonging, Equity, and Impact programs that help the organization reach these goals.

“Diversity isn’t just about representation. It’s about creating an environment where every individual feels valued, heard, empowered, and that they belong,” said Pat Wadors, chief people officer at UKG. “We believe that our collective differences at UKG make us stronger, more innovative, and better equipped to give our customers and their own diverse workforces a great experience.”

