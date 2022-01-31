UKG Earns 100% on 2022 Corporate Equality Index

Certifies Company as Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CEI2022—UKG, a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM), payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, today announced the company has earned a 100% score on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) — a top benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality — administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. The score certifies UKG as a 2022 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality and marks the second consecutive year UKG has earned a perfect score.

For this 20th annual CEI, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation evaluated more than 1,200 U.S.-based organizations on a variety of categories related to the treatment of LGBTQ+ individuals, including workplace protections, inclusive benefits, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

As part of its commitment to caring for all employees, UKG provides comprehensive benefits to help U Krewers and their families at every stage of their careers and lives, including 100%-company-paid healthcare premiums (medical, dental, and vision) — which extends to spouses, domestic partners, and dependents — with coverage for IVF treatments, gender affirmation surgery, and a new surrogacy-reimbursement benefit.

UKG also has several active employee resource groups to further support its people and communities at large. This includes a Pride group for LGBTQ+ employees and allies; ADAPT (Accessibility and Disability Allies Partner Together); AsPIRE for Asian and Pacific Islander employees and allies; BUILD (Black Upcoming Individuals in Leadership and Development) for employees from the African diaspora and allies; CARES (Cancer Awareness Resources Education and Support) for cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers; FIRE (Female Inclusion, Resilience, and Excellence) Up for women and allies at all levels of the company; UKG VETS for active service members and veterans; and UNIDOS (United) for Latinx/Hispanic employees and allies.

“It is incumbent on organizations to create equitable workplaces where all employees experience belonging and are empowered to be their authentic selves,” said Brian Reaves, chief belonging, diversity, and equity officer at UKG. “We are honored to earn a perfect score again this year, and yet we know this is a journey that continues to evolve. Our motto for all U Krewers is ‘Uniquely you, uniquely valued,’ so we will stay focused on doing what is best for all people within our organization while simultaneously focusing on the future and how we can make a difference for people and workplaces everywhere.”

Additional Accolades Honoring UKG Culture, its HR Team

The 100% score on the CEI follows recent awards UKG earned at the end of 2021 for its employee-centric culture and leadership during the pandemic, including being named to: Comparably’s Best Companies for Women and Best Companies for Diversity lists; The Boston Globe’s list of Top Places to Work in Mass., where the company is co-headquartered; and the FlexJobs Top 100 Companies Hiring Remote Workers list.

Besides receiving honors for its workplace culture, UKG also earned recognition for its HR team. In the HRO Today inaugural HR 100: Top Teams in HR awards, UKG ranked #7 in the Technology company category and #24 overall. The HRO Today HR100 recognizes HR departments that perform exceptionally well in eight core areas, from workplace culture and employee benefits to HR innovation and diversity and inclusion.

“I am immensely proud of our HR team — and our entire U Krew worldwide — for the way it has successfully navigated so many changes,” said Dave Almeda, chief people officer at UKG. “Not only were we able to bring together two remarkable cultures, we have since introduced a number of new benefits and programs to take care of our people and their families. We are building an intentional culture that serves all our people and is designed to create a foundation for our future.”

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. Built from a merger that created one of the largest cloud companies in the world, UKG believes organizations succeed when they focus on their people. As a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, UKG delivers award-winning Pro, Dimensions, and Ready solutions to help tens of thousands of organizations across geographies and in every industry drive better business outcomes, improve HR effectiveness, streamline the payroll process, and help make work a better, more connected experience for everyone. UKG has 13,000 employees around the globe and is known for an inclusive workplace culture. The company has earned numerous awards for culture, products, and services, including consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Copyright 2022 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.

Follow UKG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Contacts

UKG Contact:

Darlene Marcroft



+1 954 331 7444



darlene.marcroft@ukg.com

For Sales Information:

UKG



+1 800 432 1729



ukg.com