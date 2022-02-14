UKG Announces Innovation Award Winners at UKG Connections Conference

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HCM—UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM), payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, today announced the winners of the 2021 UKG Connections Innovation Awards, which recognize customers using people-centric UKG technology to succeed as early adopters of new offerings, solve strategic business challenges, and improve the employee experience.

“We are delighted to recognize customers who have positioned UKG solutions in innovative ways to achieve their strategic goals,” said Bob Hughes, chief customer officer at UKG. “Our customers’ achievements inspire us as we work to continually develop and support our solutions, and we are so proud to call these customers our partners. Additionally, our winners have set a remarkable standard for their peers in HR.”

In the Innovation Evangelist category, Trexon, a company with a global footprint that includes Mexico and Scotland, was recognized for the way it leveraged UKG Pro People Analytics. The company is monitoring and reporting on its global workforce from one system, which keeps data aligned with the goals of the organization. By using Pro analytics, Trexon is making more informed and strategic business decisions, and improving productivity as the company continues to grow in more international locations.

In the ROI/Measurable Benefits category, winner The Vertex Company achieved a cost savings of $7.25 million over the last three years. The company’s savings was due to $5.5 million in direct system costs by consolidating separate solutions into Pro, $1.5 million in payroll and labor cost reductions associated with efficiencies from UKG Pro, and $250,000 in vendor and labor cost reductions due to Pro’s ability to automate calculations of the government-required Health & Welfare supplement, and union pension requirements.

In the UKG Product Suite category, FLEXcon was recognized for using UKG’s powerful solutions to achieve a variety of business enhancements. A Pro user since 2005, FLEXcon migrated from Workforce Central to UKG Dimensions in May 2021. The UKG platform has generated significant business improvements for the company, including a faster payroll process due to quick links between the two solutions, and seamless electronic movement of data from Dimensions into the Pro Payroll Gateway. FLEXcon now also has the ability to run payroll for all pay groups at once, and the opportunity to engage in better workforce planning with reporting on very granular cost data.

In the HR Transformation category, this year’s winner First PREMIER Bank and Bankcard was honored for using UKG Pro to overcome a significant business challenge, strengthening operations and the employee experience as a result. The company selected UKG Pro Learning to replace the limited capabilities of its prior learning management system. With Learning, the company is able to save administration time and improve the employee experience with the automatic assignment of new hire curricula and regulatory modules to specific employees. The company is taking advantage of the solution’s flexibility by providing employees with a combination of live training, custom course design, and the option for virtual training. First PREMIER Bank and Bankcard is also able to seamlessly report on completed training, policy acceptance, and course surveys.

“With UKG’s HR platform serving as our single system of record, we are able to take full advantage of this best-of-breed enterprise solution, saving time and money while transforming the employee experience,” said Colleen Stratton, AVP of total rewards at First PREMIER Bank and Bankcard. “As significantly, UKG’s life-work technology was a vital support for our people during these most challenging of years, thanks to our ability to configure the solution to automate COVID-19 tracking, testing, and return to work processes. We were able to provide our people with a variety of accommodations and use UKG as a tool to be there for our employees.”

“These award winners have brought to life ‘our purpose is people,’” said Chris Todd, president at UKG. “By maximizing their use of UKG HR technology, which is focused on employee needs, our customers are elevating their workplace culture while accelerating business growth. These winners highlight the virtuous circle that exists between engaged and trusting employees and better business outcomes.”

