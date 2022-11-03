UKG Acquires Workforce Planning Startup Quorbit

Keeping people at the heart of long-term operational planning helps organizations be more proactive with training, upskilling, professional development

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Acquisition—UKG Inc., a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced the acquisition of Quorbit, the U.K.-based startup specializing in long-term workforce planning solutions for people in frontline and hourly roles. This acquisition will help organizations achieve new levels of operational excellence by bringing together strategic planning with employee development, and further strengthens UKG market leadership for solutions designed in service of people.

Based in Oxford, England, Quorbit helps large and complex organizations strategically plan future workforce decisions with detailed modeling, associated labor budgets, and recruitment strategies. Built in the Google Cloud Platform — which also powers UKG solutions — Quorbit forecasts staffing needs years into the future, empowering organizations to optimize operations while proactively crafting growth and learning opportunities for all people.

“People have more fulfilling work experiences when they’re provided with purposeful training, upskilling, and professional development. The Quorbit team and their solution are powerful additions to UKG and are advancing our UKG Life-work Technology approach, which helps organizations meet both the needs of their business and their people,” said Hugo Sarrazin, chief product and technology officer at UKG. “With more than half a billion dollars invested in R&D annually, UKG will fully integrate Quorbit into our intelligent suite and explore new opportunities for the operational insights created by Quorbit to inform operations, talent management, and employee development.”

“I am so proud of what the whole team at Quorbit has achieved and we’re excited to begin the next chapter in our innovation journey with UKG, universally regarded as a top technology provider and one of the world’s best employers. This news means Quorbit and UKG together can focus on staying at the forefront of innovation in the HCM market,” said Matt Brown, co-founder and CEO at Quorbit. “Our shared vision will help organizations be strategic and deliberate in future workplace planning, keeping people at the center of operational excellence.”

A leader in intelligent workforce solutions, UKG will apply its deep domain expertise in artificial intelligence to further enhance Quorbit’s capabilities. New features are expected to be available to UKG customers in the food service, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, and retail industries in 2023.

“We know that organizations can achieve more when they take care of their people. Our acquisition of Quorbit reflects our commitment to providing every employer with the most comprehensive suite of solutions possible to reach this goal,” said Chris Todd, CEO at UKG. “By challenging organizations all over the world to reimagine what’s possible when people are empowered, have a strong sense of purpose, and feel as though they truly belong, UKG is changing the relationship between people and work.”

