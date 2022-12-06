UKG Achieves Record Fiscal 2022, Surpassing Subscription and Revenue Goals

Higher revenue driven by significant increase in new name customer bookings, existing customer cloud migrations across UKG suite

LOWELL, Mass., & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WeAreUKG—UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results, ending September 30, 2022. Fourth quarter revenue grew to $960 million and full-year revenue increased to $3.656 billion. Subscription revenue grew 15% in fiscal 2022, compared with the prior year. 1

“ We closed fiscal 2022 with unbelievably strong momentum. The fourth quarter was our most successful quarter in company history, despite the inflationary environment we are in,” said Chris Todd, CEO at UKG. “ There continues to be healthy demand for UKG solutions across the entire business. Net new customers continue to select UKG full HCM suite solutions at a record pace across the SMB, mid-market, and enterprise segments, while existing customers continue to add on additional UKG products and migrate to the most modern solutions. I absolutely love our customers, the products we deliver, and our strategy that inspires organizations worldwide to make strategic investments in UKG to help their businesses and their people thrive.”

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Consolidated Business Highlights

“ Our success is driven by our U Krewers’ incredible teamwork, creativity, perseverance, and dedication and care we all share for our customers,” said Todd. “ In 2023, we are positioned to capitalize on the incredible opportunities in front of us, including taking UKG and our customers to the next era of what HCM technology can do for their people and their businesses with the UKG Great Place to Work Hub. If we continue to execute on our strategy, we’ll be on track to reach $4 billion in revenue a year ahead of our initial goals.”

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. As strong believers in the power of culture and belonging as the secret to success, we champion great workplaces and build lifelong partnerships with our customers to show what’s possible when businesses invest in their people. Born from a historic merger that created one of the world’s leading HCM cloud companies, our Life-work Technology approach to HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people helps more than 70,000 organizations around the globe and across every industry anticipate and adapt to their employees’ needs beyond just work. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

