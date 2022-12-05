<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
UK Taps Sayari for Government-wide Data Analytics Contract

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sayari, a commercial risk intelligence company, has recently been selected by the United Kingdom Crown Commercial Service (CCS) as a supplier for the G-Cloud 13 Framework, an agreement between the government and suppliers who provide cloud-based services.

The partnership enables departments like the National Crime Agency (NCA), Ministry of Defence (MOD), HM Revenue & Customs, Serious Fraud Office, HM Treasury and other agencies to accelerate deployment of Sayari’s commercial risk intelligence platform. Teams of government analysts and investigators will have instant access to the hard-to-find connections analysts and investigators need to eliminate information gaps.

Ensuring that law enforcement, regulators and regulated industry are able to effectively collaborate is our goal at Sayari. This recognition from CCS lays the groundwork for scaled adoption and mission impact,” said Farley Mesko, Sayari co-founder and CEO. “We are proud of the relationships we’ve built with UK government agencies and enterprise companies over the past seven years, and we’re committed to building out our local presence to drive the best outcomes for our partners.”

In May, the company formally launched its European operations, based in London. Sayari’s partnership with the UK government is an important component in supporting the increasingly complex economic crime, trade compliance and third-party risk landscape emerging in the UK and European Union.

About Sayari:

Sayari empowers government and industry to protect finance, trade and security systems by illuminating the global commercial networks through connected public data and documents. Providing commercial intelligence data from over 250 jurisdictions worldwide, Sayari delivers the entity network visualizations and intuitive risk identifications that decision makers need to stay proactively informed and power safer global commerce.

Since its founding in 2015, Sayari has earned the trust of top financial institutions, Fortune 100 corporations and government agencies, securing a $40M Series C in 2021. Sayari is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and its solutions are used by more than 3,000 frontline analysts in 35 countries.

To learn more, please visit sayari.com.

