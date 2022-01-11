UK Facility Management Market Growth Opportunities Report 2021: Market Revenue will Not Reach 2019 Levels Until 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “UK Facility Management Growth Opportunities” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The facility management (FM) market in the United Kingdom is transforming, driven by technology innovations, new business models, emerging value propositions, sustainability, and creative service offerings.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 is having a severe effect on all customer sectors. The UK FM market saw a revenue drop of 5.8% in 2020 because of the impact of the pandemic. The market revenue will not reach 2019 levels until 2024.
The UK FM market is the largest in Europe and one of the most developed, dynamic, and mature in the world. It has a highly competitive international supply base, with both growth and margins under pressure. With FM services commoditizing and organic growth hard to achieve, companies need to innovate to keep growing and remain profitable. The industry will continue to move towards service integration and sophisticated advisory services focused on business productivity.
There are opportunities for companies that target the highest growth services and sectors and significant challenges for those that fail to adapt. Collaborations and partnerships are increasingly critical as the UK market becomes disrupted by technology and new business models.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the UK Facility Management (FM)
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Key Findings and CEO’s 360 Degree Perspective
- UK FM Market in Numbers
- UK FM Market by Segment
- Top Growth Opportunities
- Top Predictions
- Key Conclusions
3. Research Scope, Definitions, and Segmentation
- UK FM Market – Scope of Analysis
- Market Services Segmentation
- Market Definitions
- Market Segmentation
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, UK FM Market
- Market Growth Outlook
- Top 5 FM Developments
- Future FM Trends
- Key Competitors in the UK FM Market
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- COVID-19 Pandemic – Main Areas of Impact
- The UK FM Market Universe
- Revenue Forecast by Service Delivery Model
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Delivery Model
- UK FM Market by Customer Sector
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector
- COVID-19 Pandemic – Impacts and Risks by Customer Sector
- UK FM Market by Service Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type
- COVID-19 Pandemic – Impacts and Risks by Service Type
- UK FM Market by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share, UK FM Market
- Respond Phase – Short-Term Opportunities
- Reset Phase – Medium-Term Opportunities
- Rebound Phase – Long-Term Opportunities
5. Companies to Action
6. Growth Opportunity Universe – Respond Phase: Short-Term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 – Productive Remote Workforce
- Growth Opportunity 2 – Healthy Buildings
- Growth Opportunity 3 – Back to Work: Re-Entry
- Growth Opportunity 4 – Critical Customer Sectors
- Growth Opportunity 5 – Switching On
7. Growth Opportunity Universe – Reset Phase: Medium-Term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 – Organizational Resilience
- Growth Opportunity 2 – Sustainability
- Growth Opportunity 3 – Healthy and Safe Buildings
- Growth Opportunity 4 – Augmented Operations
- Growth Opportunity 5 – Contactless Services
8. Growth Opportunity Universe – Rebound Phase: Long-Term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 – Workplace Optimization and WCM
- Growth Opportunity 2 – Energy Management
- Growth Opportunity 3 – Data Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 4 – Hard Services
- Growth Opportunity 5 – Service Integration
9. Next Steps
