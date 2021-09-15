Home Business Wire UK Coding Bootcamp Market Report 2021-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
Business Wire

UK Coding Bootcamp Market Report 2021-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Coding Bootcamp Market in UK 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The coding bootcamp market in the UK is poised to grow by $ 49.55 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.89%.

The report on the coding bootcamp market in UK provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low cost of bootcamps and increase in student enrollments.

This study identifies the increase in regulatory factors as one of the prime reasons driving the coding bootcamp market growth in UK during the next few years.

The publisher’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coding bootcamp market vendors in UK that include Cambridge Spark Ltd., Codeworks SLU, Founders and Coders, General Assembly Space Inc., Ironhack Inc., Le Wagon, Makers Academy, Pivigo Ltd., ReactGraphQL.Academy, and We Got Coders.

Also, the coding bootcamp market in UK analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Individual learners – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Institutional learners – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Language

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Language
  • Java – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Python – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • .NET – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Ruby – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Language

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Cambridge Spark Ltd.
  • Codeworks SLU
  • Founders and Coders
  • General Assembly Space Inc.
  • Ironhack Inc.
  • Le Wagon
  • Makers Academy
  • Pivigo Ltd.
  • ReactGraphQL.Academy
  • We Got Coders

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u89n27

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

Capgemini Named a Leader in the US ISG Provider Lens™ Retail Software and Services Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
Recognized for its retail transformation, platform migration and managed services capabilities NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capgemini today announced that it has been...
Continua a leggere

First Hedge Fund Specific Crypto Trading Platform Unveiled at SFOX

Business Wire Business Wire -
Platform Showcases First Integrated Post Trade Analysis Suite Ever For Crypto Trading, Tax Reporting, Flexible Settlement, Multi-Seat Accounts, Algorithms,...
Continua a leggere

Monotype Announces the Acquisition of Iconic Type Foundry Hoefler&Co.

Business Wire Business Wire -
One of typography’s most beloved font libraries, the Hoefler&Co collection of more than 1,100 original typeface designs joins the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

First Hedge Fund Specific Crypto Trading Platform Unveiled at SFOX

Business Wire