UK-based Fintech DNA Payments Reaches 100,000 Card Terminals and Online Points of Sale

This significant milestone for the Group comes after it announced recent acquisitions and explosive organic growth in the first quarter of this year across SME and Corporate customers.

DNA Payments provides Omnichannel Card Payment Solutions for businesses of all sizes and is partnered with leading brands such as Verifone (DNA was the first to launch the new Verifone Trinity Android-based POS terminal in the UK) among others. DNA’s Payment Solutions are used by both in-store and online merchants, with solutions for Countertop, Unattended, Portable, Ecommerce and Mobile applications.

Arif Babayev, Co-Founder of DNA Payments, said: “We’re delighted to have reached this important milestone as a group in 2022, with our strong partnerships providing flagship solutions in one of the most competitive and demanding markets. We want to thank all our customers and partners whose continued loyalty is helping us grow so fast. As a Group, our mission is ‘Pioneering payment solutions powering businesses to thrive’. Our plans for this year? Geographical expansion into continental Europe and other markets.”

DNA Payments Limited, founded by Arif Babayev and Nurlan Zhagiparov, is one of the largest independent, fully vertically integrated omnichannel payments companies in the UK and EU. DNA Payments Group includes an in-house Gateway, which services large corporates and medium-sized businesses and a number of ISOs, providing services to SME customers. It is also one of the largest PaaS and SaaS services providers to multinational Acquirers and Banks. DNA Payments currently processes over £900m a month and has over 100k terminals servicing over 65k customers across UK and EU.

With headquarters in London and several hubs across the United Kingdom, DNA Payments Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide payment services under the Payment Services Regulations 2017.

