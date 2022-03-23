UJET Teams with Google Cloud to Deliver Complete AI-Powered Contact Center Platform

Google’s Contact Center AI Suite to Include Cloud Contact Center Platform and Services based on UJET

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UJET, Inc., the intelligent, modern contact center platform, today announced a broader relationship with Google Cloud, extending its Contact Center AI (CCAI) to include a native, AI-powered, contact center platform. CCAI customers can now unify their contact center technology stack with a complete cloud-native solution, managed, delivered and supported by Google Cloud, and running on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

“UJET and Google Cloud are working together to deliver customer experience innovation at enterprise standards for security, scale, and reliability – removing previous barriers to cloud adoption and digital transformation,” said Vasili Triant, Chief Operating Officer at UJET. “With this unified solution, Google’s customers can simplify and accelerate digital transformation and the incorporation of AI in their customer and agent experience.”

Through this agreement, Google is expanding the Contact Center AI solution suite, unifying the technology stack for Contact Centers. UJET and Google Cloud will partner to jointly develop and deliver the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) roadmap, offering even further consolidation of contact center technologies and AI-powered innovation in the future.

Leading brands across retail, financial services, and healthcare have invested heavily in AI, cloud, and digital transformation over the last two years. However, according to Salesforce’s 2021 State of Service Report, 88% of service teams continue to see technology gaps. Data management, compliance, infrastructure upgrades and business logic integration across disparate systems continue to stall progress for both customer service leaders and their technology counterparts. As consumer demand for self-service and digital engagement continues to rise, organizations that invest in consolidated solutions across AI and customer experience will secure significant competitive advantages around consumer preference and loyalty.

“The last few years have taught us that in order for a company to thrive they must maintain customer confidence with quick and clear communication,” said Andrew Moore, vice president and general manager of AI and industry solutions at Google Cloud. “Our Contact Center AI Platform has enabled our customers to leverage AI in their contact centers at scale to provide the best possible customer experience. Now with UJET, we are able to further extend our offering through a unified technology stack for contact centers to continue to cost effectively maintain a high level of customer satisfaction.”

According to industry analyst Sheila McGee-Smith of McGee-Smith Analytics, “Google Cloud’s Contact Center AI is already a force in the contact center industry thanks to its early focus on AI for customer experience. She continued, “Through their partnerships with UJET and Salesforce, as well as these expanded capabilities, Google Cloud’s Contact Center AI Platform will help define the future of customer service by powering more secure, engaging and personalized customer experiences.”

The announcement follows a series of agreements between Google and UJET, all designed to accelerate and scale AI-powered contact center innovation for the two companies’ joint customers. Recent announcements include Google Cloud as UJET’s preferred CCaaS cloud vendor, availability of UJET’s CCaaS solution on Google Cloud Marketplace, and certification of UJET for Google’s Chrome Enterprise Recommended program.

About UJET

UJET is reimagining the contact center for modern consumers and brands. Our one-of-a-kind architecture delivers an entirely new foundation for security, reliability, and scale across customer service operations. A full voice and digital engagement suite is complemented by powerful AI and advanced analytics capabilities, and easy-to-use, intuitive design to make life easier for everyone involved – from customers and agents to supervisors and executives – all while driving meaningful operational efficiencies. Smart device capabilities like channel blending, photo and video sharing, and biometric authentication are available to deploy for full CX transformation when you’re ready. Innovative brands like Instacart, Fitbit, OneUnited Bank, Turo, and Moneylion trust UJET to deliver exceptional CX, no matter their size or location. So can you.

