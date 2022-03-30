UJET Ranked #1 in Both Enterprise and Mid-Market User Satisfaction For Contact Center Operations

Leader for 8th Consecutive Quarter, Earning 95 out of 100 Score in Usability

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ContactCenter—UJET, Inc., the world’s most advanced cloud contact center provider, announced today that it has been named the leader in G2’s 2022 Spring Grid Report for Enterprise Satisfaction in Contact Center Operations Software with a score of 95 out of 100.

Based on over 600 customer reviews, UJET leads 47 G2 Spring reports and is also recognized for:

Best overall user satisfaction in Contact Center Operations for the eighth consecutive quarter.

Best mid-market and overall usability, including easiest implementation and users most likely to recommend.

Best enterprise relationship for Contact Center Operations and best mid-market relationship for Contact Center Infrastructure.

UJET earned 47 badges including: Easiest To Do Business With, Highest User Adoption, Easiest Set-Up for Small Business, and more.

“UJET is changing the status quo for contact centers. Businesses no longer have to settle for archaic technology that’s difficult to implement and use,” said Vasili Triant, Chief Operating Officer of UJET. “The G2 Spring reports prove the user experience is central to everything we do. We treat our customers as partners – and we look forward to growing alongside them this year.”

Reviews continue to praise UJET for its ease of use, functionality and support. Highlights from recent UJET customer reviews on G2 include:

“UJET is an easy to use and reliable business tool .”

.” “UJET makes life very easy for us as customer service advisors because it’s speedy and easy to work with as everything is set to work excellent with UJET.”

“UJET has been a powerful tool as it integrates all our needs and excels at performing the integrated task with our clients.”

“UJET is easy to use, and this allows me to focus more on ensuring that I provide the highest level of customer service and improve on exceeding customer expectations.”

The information and ratings G2 shares in its quarterly reports help buyers select the best products suited for their business objectives and provides sellers, media, investors and analysts with benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis.

ABOUT UJET:

UJET is reimagining the contact center for modern consumers and brands. Our one-of-a-kind architecture delivers an entirely new foundation for security, reliability, and scale across customer service operations. A full voice and digital engagement suite is complemented by powerful AI and advanced analytics capabilities, and easy-to-use, intuitive design to make life easier for everyone involved – from customers and agents to supervisors and executives – all while driving meaningful operational efficiencies. Smart device capabilities like channel blending, photo and video sharing, and biometric authentication are available to deploy for full CX transformation when you’re ready. Innovative brands like Instacart, Turo, Wag!, and Atom Tickets trust UJET to deliver exceptional CX, no matter their size or location. So can you.

Learn more at www.ujet.cx.

