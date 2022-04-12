UJET Hires New Global Channel Leaders

Leading Cloud Contact Center Provider Lures Industry Experts Away From Five9 with Innovation and Rapid Growth

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UJET, Inc., the world’s most advanced contact center provider, today announced its continued global expansion with the addition of two new executive hires – previously with Five9 – for their Global Channels team.

“Our growth in 2022 continues to be phenomenal. We see top talent seeking to join our team and share their vast experience and perspective with our organization, customers, and partners,” said Vasili Triant, chief operating officer for UJET. “This addition of well-known, trusted leadership further validates UJET in the market, and accelerates our delivery of innovative channel and system integrator programs.”

Industry leader Steve Infante joins as SVP of Global Channels, following recent roles at Five9, Cisco and Accenture. Most recently, Infante was Regional Vice President of Five9’s Global System Integrators where he and his team were responsible for managing the global system integrator partnerships. At UJET, Steve will help partners, resellers, and system integrators build value, innovate for growth, and participate in UJET’s expanding go-to-market efforts.

“My career has been focused on helping partners and system integrators come together to drive business results for our mutual clients. By building collaborative strategies and ecosystems for worldwide scale, we leverage each company’s strengths to achieve tremendous outcomes,” said Infante. “I’m particularly honored to be joining UJET to continue these efforts, given their innovation and leadership in the industry.”

Also joining will be Dan Keller as VP of Global System Integrators. Prior to UJET, Dan was Senior Director of Five9’s Global System Integrators. With management experience at Cisco and Accenture as well, Dan brings extensive industry and channel expertise to his new role.

“All customers are looking for ways to drive business transformation, operational efficiency, and faster time to resolution of customer challenges,” said Keller. “I’m incredibly excited to expand our global system integrators program and marry UJET’s contact center innovation with industry leaders that can personalize and transform a brand’s customer experience for positive impact.”

Infante and Keller join a strong group of leaders focused on bringing together the right partners and system integrators to create better solutions and services for customers, while also enabling new partner opportunities that deliver a high level of return to every partnership.

These additions come soon after UJET announced a global relationship with Google Cloud, announced their international expansion in the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand markets, was honored at Enterprise Connect with the prestigious Best of Enterprise Connect 2022 Overall Award, and ranked #1 in User Satisfaction for the 8th consecutive quarter in the G2 Spring Reports.

About UJET:

UJET is reimagining the contact center for modern consumers and brands. Our one-of-a-kind architecture delivers an entirely new foundation for security, reliability, and scale across customer service operations. A full voice and digital engagement suite is complemented by powerful AI and advanced analytics capabilities, and easy-to-use, intuitive design to make life easier for everyone involved – from customers and agents to supervisors and executives – all while driving meaningful operational efficiencies. Smart device capabilities like channel blending, photo and video sharing, and biometric authentication are available to deploy for full CX transformation when you’re ready. Innovative brands like Instacart, Turo, Wag!, and Atom Tickets trust UJET to deliver exceptional CX, no matter their size or location. So can you.

