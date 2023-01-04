UJET a Leader in G2 Winter 2023 Reports for 11th Consecutive Quarter and Earns Best Estimated Return on Investment

UJET scores highest Satisfaction rating in key contact center categories and earns 78 G2 Badges including Best Results, Most Likely to Recommend, and Best Estimated ROI

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UJET, Inc., the world’s most advanced contact center platform, is a Leader in the G2 Winter 2023 Reports for Contact Center Software, Call Center Infrastructure Software, and Live Chat Software. UJET led all three categories in Usability and posted the highest Satisfaction score in Contact Center Software and Call Center Infrastructure Software. Additionally, UJET earned 78 badges in the G2 Winter 2023 Report for multiple categories and earned the Best Estimated Return On Investment Enterprise product based on a combination of estimated time to ROI and time to go live.

“UJET is honored to once again be a multi-category Leader in the influential G2 Winter 2023 report, and we are especially proud to earn the Best Estimated ROI product badge for the Enterprise,” said Vasili Triant, chief operating officer, UJET. “As an 11-time Leader in its quarterly reports, we see G2’s consistent recognition of UJET as strong validation of the company’s strategic approach and business value over a wide range of competitors in the contact center market.”

UJET is a G2 Winter 2023 Leader in Best Contact Center Software:

UJET rated #1 in Contact Center Software with a G2 Satisfaction score of 97

UJET is a Leader in the G2 Grid for Contact Center based on its cumulative G2 Score in the Small Business, Mid Market and Enterprise segments

UJET ranked #1 of the Top 20 Easiest to Use Contact Center Software with a Usability Score of 9.6

UJET is a G2 Winter 2023 Leader in Best Call Center Infrastructure:

UJET is a G2 Winter 2023 Leader in Best Live Chat Software:

UJET earned a G2 Satisfaction score of 96 in Live Chat Software

UJET is a Leader in the G2 Winter 2023 Grid and received the highest cumulative G2 Score in All Segments, which includes Small Business, Mid Market and Enterprise

UJET ranked #1 of the Top 20 Easiest to Use Live Chat Software with a Usability Score of 9.6

G2 Winter 2023 Badges:

UJET earned 78 badges in the G2 Winter 2023 Report for multiple categories including Small Business, Mid-Market, and Enterprise level solutions

UJET earned the Best Estimated Return On Investment (ROI) Enterprise product

UJET earned its Leader status by receiving more than 750 reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the Contact Center Software, Call Center Infrastructure, and Live Chat Software categories. For inclusion in G2 reports, a product must have received 10 or more reviews.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

ABOUT UJET:

UJET is the cloud contact center platform for businesses that put trust at the heart of their customer experience. Our one-of-a-kind architecture and award-winning CX Intercloud deliver the most dependable foundation for security, reliability, and scale across cloud contact center operations. With UJET, organizations gain a full voice and digital engagement suite equipped with smart device capabilities, powerful AI, and advanced analytics – all intuitively designed to make life easier for everyone involved. From customers and agents to supervisors and executives, UJET delivers meaningful operational efficiency, higher interaction quality, and mission-critical stability. Innovative brands like Instacart, Turo, Wag!, and Atom Tickets all trust UJET to enable exceptional customer experiences. So can you.

ABOUT G2:

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

