UiPath to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that Daniel Dines, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Ashim Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Time: 2:10 pm ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

Bank of America 2022 Global Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Time: 8:45 am PT (11:45 am ET)

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, San Francisco, CA

Additional information about upcoming investor event participation and a live audio webcast of each presentation will be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website (https://ir.uipath.com).

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

