UiPath to Present at the Morgan Stanley Spark Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that Daniel Dines, UiPath Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Ashim Gupta, UiPath Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley Spark Conference, to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Hills, CA, on Thursday, October 14th at 4:15 pm PT (7:15 pm ET).

The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website (https://ir.uipath.com).

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

Contacts

Investor Relations
UiPath

Kelsey Turcotte

investor.relations@uipath.com

Media
UiPath

Toni Iafrate

pr@uipath.com

