UiPath to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that Rob Enslin, Co-Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference, to be held at Lotte New York Palace, on Wednesday, January 11th at 3:00 pm ET.

The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website (https://ir.uipath.com).

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

Contacts

Investor Relations
UiPath

Kelsey Turcotte

investor.relations@uipath.com

Media
UiPath

Toni Iafrate

pr@uipath.com

