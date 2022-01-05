UiPath to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that Daniel Dines, UiPath Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Ashim Gupta, UiPath Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference, on Tuesday, January 11th at 11:30 am ET.
The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website (https://ir.uipath.com).
About UiPath
UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.
