Home Business Wire UiPath to Participate in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Business Wire

UiPath to Participate in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that Rob Enslin, Co-Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference, to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY on Wednesday, January 17th at 11:45 am ET.

The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website (https://ir.uipath.com).

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™.

Contacts

Investor Relations
UiPath

Kelsey Turcotte

investor.relations@uipath.com

Media
UiPath

Toni Iafrate

pr@uipath.com

Articoli correlati

Aggregator Arranged Video Patent Deal Brings Licensing Efficiency

Business Wire Business Wire -
LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#WePowerInnovation--RPX and Sisvel, both aggregators, represented a group of 16 technology companies and 20 patent owners, respectively, to...
Continua a leggere

SimBioSys® Appoints Renowned Surgical Oncologist, Dr. Barry Rosen, as Chief Medical Officer Following First FDA Clearance for TumorSight™ Precision Medicine Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
- Dr. Rosen has 25 years of clinical experience and is nationally recognized for his expertise in oncoplastic surgery...
Continua a leggere

Marqeta to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on February 28, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced that it will host a...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php