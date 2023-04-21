UiPath to Offer the UiPath Automation Platform as an SAP Endorsed Application

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath (NYSE: PATH) today announced it has expanded its partnership with SAP to offer the UiPath Automation Platform to customers, which builds upon the strong momentum of SAP Build Process Automation. The expanded partnership enables customers to execute business transformations, migrate critical business systems to the cloud, and augment existing business systems with the UiPath Automation Platform. The partnership complements SAP Build Process Automation and will enable organizations to improve efficiency and productivity across SAP and non-SAP workloads. UiPath Automation Platform will be available as an SAP-endorsed application and on the SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. As part of this partnership, UiPath is also committed to their continued adoption of SAP S/4HANA® Cloud to run their own business operations.

“Business leaders today are facing crucial moments where they must profoundly adapt and evolve business models and accelerate digital transformation or be left behind,” said Scott Russell, President of Customer Success and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. “Our partnership with UiPath builds upon the strong momentum we’ve seen with SAP Build Process Automation. It enables customers to become intelligent and sustainable enterprises that are more efficient and adaptable to change.”

“The need for digital transformation has never been more urgent. The most successful companies will undergo total enterprise reinvention over the next decade, transforming every part of their business through technology, data, and AI to create new business models and ways of working and engaging with employees and customers,” said Rob Enslin, UiPath Co-CEO. “UiPath is a leader in robotic process automation and has a broad set of connectors and pre-built content for various systems. This adds value to our customers’ landscape and helps complete their automation needs.”

UiPath integrates with other enterprise vendor applications and custom applications to automate processes and eliminate manual tasks across SAP and non-SAP solutions. This newly expanded partnership helps large enterprises take advantage of a clean core with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud. It enables customers to optimize business processes that can result in rapid innovation and better outcomes across the company’s entire value chain.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

