UiPath Expands Healthcare Automation with New Global Professional Services Capabilities for Electronic Medical Records Platform

UiPath Platform™ enables faster access to a major EMR for customers and partners in 16 new global locations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today announced that it has negotiated a new global consulting agreement with a major Electronic Medical Records (EMR) platform to accelerate professional services programs for customers in 16 new countries. With the agreement, UiPath significantly expands its professional services capabilities for healthcare organizations and makes customer and partner access to this EMR platform faster and more seamless.

EMRs are the backbone of modern healthcare, connecting patients, providers, and payers with vital information. While these platforms enhance the patient-provider experience, the overwhelming volume of work needed in the EMR means many healthcare providers spend more time with data than with patients, billing administrators are saddled with claims, and IT departments must orchestrate interoperability between services.

With the new agreement, customers and partners can now gain access in days rather than weeks, and UiPath can work more closely with strategic regional partners to provide customers with expanded options in talent and price point. New locations supported beyond the U.S. and Canada include Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, and Sweden, among others.

Automation and AI can help providers by reducing administrative and clinical abrasion, increasing revenue integrity, and lowering costs through optimizing interoperability and application testing.

“The EMR market for hospital systems alone is expected to grow beyond $20 billion in 2025, which shows the worldwide dependency on major EMR platforms for providers, payers, and patients. Unfortunately, healthcare costs also continue to rise in parallel. Automation and agentic automation are powerful solutions to lower costs and improve efficiencies,” said Jason Warrelmann, Vice President of Industry Practice at UiPath. “With professional services from UiPath and its qualified partners, healthcare organizations have significantly greater access and resources to drive down costs and automate more end-to-end processes with the ultimate goal of better care and more fulfilling work for healthcare professionals.”

Critically, as agentic automation and agentic AI grow in adoption, UiPath can help customers and partners scale their support for agentic solutions. Agentic automation enables software agents, powered by large language models (LLMs), generative AI (GenAI), and large action models (LAMs), as well as other advanced AI, to take autonomous action. Agentic automation agents can perceive their environment, reason and ask questions about it, and formulate and execute a set of actions to achieve specific goals.

People do not need to structure and direct these agents’ work; rather, agents themselves can assess data, recognize patterns, formulate new questions, draw conclusions, structure processes to get the work done, and execute the work.

