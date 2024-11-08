UiPath Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today announced it will report financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2025 ended October 31, 2024 after the market closes on Thursday, December 5, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

UiPath Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, December 5, 2024



Time: 5:00 pm ET



Conference ID: 13750006



Live Call: 1-877-407-8309 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-201-689-8057 (Toll)



Replay: A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website for one year.



Webcast: https://ir.uipath.com

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) develops AI technology that mirrors human intelligence with ever-increasing sophistication, transforming how businesses operate, innovate, and compete. The UiPath Platform™ accelerates the shift toward a new era of agentic automation—one where agents, robots, people, and models integrate seamlessly to enable autonomous processes and smarter decision making. With a focus on security, accuracy, and resiliency, UiPath is committed to shaping a world where AI enhances human potential and revolutionizes industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

