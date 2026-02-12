UiPath Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, today announced it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2026 ended January 31, 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

UiPath Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Conference ID: 13758276

Live Call: 1-877-407-8309 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-201-689-8057 (Toll)

Replay: A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website for one year.

Webcast: https://ir.uipath.com

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries.

Investor Relations Contact

Allise Furlani

Investor.relations@uipath.com

UiPath



Media Contact

PR@uipath.com

UiPath