Home Business Wire UiPath Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference...
Business Wire

UiPath Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 ended January 31, 2022 after the market close on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

UiPath Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Conference ID: 13726262

Live Call: 1-877-407-8309 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-201-689-8057 (Toll)

Replay: 1-877-660-6853 (US Toll-Free), 201-612-7415 (Toll)

(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on April 13, 2021)

Webcast: https://ir.uipath.com

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Kelsey Turcotte

Investor.relations@uipath.com
UiPath

Media Contact
Toni Iafrate

PR@uipath.com
UiPath

Articoli correlati

Cognex to Present at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) today announced that Paul Todgham, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO of...
Continua a leggere

Amplitude Launches New Technology Integrations to Unify Data and Expand Customer Choice in the Digital Optimization Era

Business Wire Business Wire -
Amplitude’s growing technology ecosystem makes it the hub for turning customer data into actionable insights and targeted digital experiences. SAN...
Continua a leggere

Amplitude Named in Three Now Tech Reports as Market Shifts from Digital Transformation to Digital Optimization

Business Wire Business Wire -
 Independent research firm recognizes Amplitude in customer analytics, customer journey management, and real-time interaction management overview reports SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amplitude,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Cognex to Present at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

Business Wire