UiPath Acquires WorkFusion, Strengthening Agentic Solutions for Financial Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, today announced the acquisition of WorkFusion, a pioneer in AI agents for financial crime compliance. The acquisition expands and strengthens the UiPath portfolio of agentic AI-powered industry solutions for the financial services and banking industries, including processes and workflows for financial crimes compliance such as anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) operations.

WorkFusion’s pre-built library of AI agents automates the most labor-intensive aspects of financial crime compliance, from customer screening to investigations. Coupled with UiPath’s agentic automation and orchestration platform, banks and financial institutions can automate intricate workflows, analyze complex patterns, and help prioritize cases requiring human expertise, while maintaining the security, governance, and regulatory controls they require to reduce operational costs and improve compliance effectiveness.

“Joining UiPath is a moment of validation for the years our team has poured into creating something bold, different, and deeply needed in financial crime compliance, AI agents that automate work and mitigate risk,” said Adam Famularo, CEO of WorkFusion. “Now, UiPath gives us the scale to grow faster than we ever could alone, without losing the heart of who we are, our people, our products, and our mission. Together, we’re creating something bigger than any one company: we are modernizing financial crime compliance. I’ve never been more excited for our future or more proud of the team carrying us there.”

“Financial institutions need intelligent solutions to combat sophisticated financial crimes and navigate evolving compliance requirements,” said Daniel Dines, CEO of UiPath. “Incorporating WorkFusion’s purpose-built AI agents for financial crime compliance into our platform expands our portfolio of agentic AI solutions for these industries, extending our ability to deliver comprehensive business orchestration and automation solutions to our customers. We’re delivering a powerful set of AI-powered solutions capable of automating and orchestrating critical compliance processes and workflows while working alongside people to deliver impact.”

The transaction closed in UiPath’s first quarter of fiscal 2027. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries. For more information, visit http://www.uipath.com.

About WorkFusion

WorkFusion is a pioneer in AI agents for financial crime compliance. Its AI agents are purpose-built workers that augment financial crime compliance operations teams in Level 1 analyst functions for anti-money laundering (AML), adverse media monitoring, sanctions screening alert review, Know Your Customer (KYC), and transaction monitoring investigations (TM). WorkFusion’s AI solutions are used by top banks and leading financial institutions around the globe to mitigate risk, solve talent challenges, increase workforce capacity, reduce costs, enhance employee and customer experience, and improve compliance posture.

