UHSM Health Share and Fitbod Launch New Fitness Campaign Challenging Members to Make Exercise and Healthy Living the Number One Priority

Faith-based health care nonprofit founded on Christian beliefs and values partners with premier fitness app for a January member challenge to kick off 2022

NORFOLK, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UHSM (Unite Health Share Ministries), a faith-based health care nonprofit founded on Christian beliefs and values, today announced a new campaign with Fitbod, a personalized fitness app that leverages health data to enable users to develop and nurture weekly fitness habits. In the month of January, members are invited to participate in daily customized workouts on the Fitbod app. To be eligible for the challenge, which awards a grand prize consisting of a $250 Amazon gift card and a Fitbod package, members must download the Fitbod app, create an account and complete three or more workouts this month. The more workouts members complete, the more entries they can enter in for the challenge.

“We are excited about this new partnership and campaign,” says UHSM President Christopher Jin. “Given our current circumstances, there is no doubt we need to focus more on preventive healthcare to avoid getting sick or developing chronic health conditions comprising our immune systems. At UHSM, it is our goal to help members live a healthy life—physically, mentally and spiritually—and we do this through partnerships with innovative companies like Fitbod that share our values and promote wellbeing.”

A new national study from Ohio State University indicates that younger generations, including Gen X and Y, are alarmingly less healthy than their parents and grandparents were at the same age. In addition to poorer physical health, they exhibit higher levels of unhealthy behaviors such as smoking, excessive use of alcohol and more depression and anxiety. According to Hui Zheng, Ohio State University sociology professor and lead author of the study, the results suggest that these younger generations are more likely to develop higher levels of diseases and more deaths than seen in the past.

“We have known for decades that regular exercise and a healthy diet are the best defense against illness, as well as depression and anxiety,” says Krystian Michalak, head of partnerships at Fitbod. “This is why we’ve designed Fitbod to help people enjoy exercise with personalized workouts and challenges to help them reach their goals easily—and in a way that is sustainable for the long term. With the belief that physical activity should be exciting and empowering, this campaign provides UHSM members a great opportunity to learn the benefits of physical exercise and win prizes while doing it.”

In addition to its campaign and partnership with Fitbod, UHSM recently announced an initiative with KidWorks’ Ignite Youth Leadership Program (IYLP). The Ignite Youth Leadership Program is centered around character-themed soccer games and activities to engage youth and model love, prayer and facilitate leadership skills.

For more information, visit UHSM.

ABOUT UHSM:

UHSM (Unite Health Share Ministries) is a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry that facilitates member-to-member health sharing among fellow Christians, serving as a connector to administer medical cost sharing through its We Share programs. Christian healthcare is chosen by millions each year over traditional insurance plans, and We Share programs by UHSM stand alone as the only health sharing that offers members true prescription coverage through the CVS Caremark network plus access to basic care through CVS Minute Clinic and Health Hub. UHSM members can also access care through nearly one million doctors, hospitals and specialists in the First Health PPO Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc. Additionally, all members can contact the DocDay telehealth network seven days a week for diagnoses, treatment, lab orders and prescriptions related to more than 40 health conditions. Headquartered in Norfolk, VA, UHSM offers its members simple, fair, and friendly healthcare programs. The UHSM mission is to help Christian families fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, foster holistic wellbeing, and positively impact our communities in need.

About Fitbod:

Fitbod equips gym-goers with a deeply personalized workout plan, allowing you to maximize the use of indoor gym equipment and practice effective strength-training. Using machine learning, Fitbod analyzes your tracked workout data to build a real-time strength-training plan tailored to your physical capability, available equipment and fitness goals. By turning activity data into a concrete fitness guidance, Fitbod innovates beyond current fitness apps, which offer fixed exercise plans that can’t adapt to unique user needs. Today, Fitbod users perform over 1 million exercises per month from Fitbod’s personalized workout plans. For more information or to download the app, please visit https://fitbod.me/

