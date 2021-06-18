UFC® Names Lumen® the Official Metabolic Tracker of the UFC Performance Institute

SAN FRANCISCO & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Lumen–UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, has named Lumen® the Official Metabolic Tracker of the UFC Performance Institute®. To launch the new partnership, select UFC athletes will be using Lumen as a tool to optimize their performance under the guidance of the nutrition team at the UFC Performance Institute (UFC PI). These athletes will have access to real-time metabolic data to help improve their nutrition, performance, and body composition through optimizing their metabolic health and flexibility.





“The UFC PI strives to support athletes in fueling their body to achieve championship performances while also maintaining optimal health, all while meeting the weight management demands of mixed martial arts,” said Clint Wattenberg, UFC PI Director of Performance Nutrition. “Metabolic health and metabolic flexibility are critical to supporting these challenges, and Lumen provides us with real-time insights to optimize all of these priorities simultaneously.”

Lumen is a device that measures metabolism through a single breath. Based on the CO2 exhaled into the device, Lumen can tell you what fuel your body is using to produce energy – carbs or fats. Lumen supports metabolic flexibility, a metric used to determine how efficiently your body is able to switch between those fuel sources.

“We’re proud to collaborate on a project that unlocks the potential of data-driven performance and personalized nutrition. We will continue to tailor Lumen’s metabolic tech to suit the inspiring goals of UFC athletes and trainers,” said Daniel Tal Mor, Co-founder and CEO of Lumen.

As the fighters prepare for UFC® 264: POIRIER vs. MCGREGOR 3, their training teams will be implementing innovative tech to efficiently fuel athletes transitioning into the weight descent phase. Athletes like current No.1-ranked UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier looking to make weight will be able to see their metabolism shift into burning fat as fuel following intense conditioning and training, allowing them to optimize their training in order to better target body composition.

Said Poirier: “Lumen has changed the way I train for fight week. It provides feedback after training to see if I pushed hard enough to get into burning fat. Lumen also provides nutritional insights to help me eat the right food to perform at my best while also making weight more efficiently.”

Experts at the UFC PI are leading the initiative to optimize health and nutrition with the benefits of metabolic flexibility in mind. As a key factor to achieving these goals, the UFC PI staff will be using Lumen Teams, a professional platform that gives access to athletes’ daily metabolic progress and insights through metrics that focus on metabolic health and fuel selection.

Lumen will provide the metabolic data for UFC athletes to make data-driven decisions about how they fuel their performance in real-time, anywhere.

About Lumen

Lumen helps people improve their health and fitness through technology on the forefront of personalized nutrition and metabolism. Conceived and designed by twin sisters, physiology PhDs and Ironman winners, Lumen harnesses the power of our breath to measure metabolism, which is closely linked to weight management, fitness and health. The Lumen device measures metabolism in a single breath, in less than a minute, which previously was only possible through an hour-long lab test. In collaboration with San Francisco State University, Lumen has been published and peer-reviewed for an ongoing study launched in 2020, which shows the validity of Lumen® to detect changes in metabolic fuel utilization in a comparable manner with a laboratory standard metabolic cart, providing the ability for real-time metabolic information for users under any circumstances.

About UFC®



UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 155 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to approximately 900M TV households across more than 175 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

