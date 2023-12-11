UEI Re-Imagines Smart Home Control Through an Expanded Portfolio of Connected Products and Technology Solutions at CES

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$UEIC #CE—Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC), the worldwide leader in universal control technology for smart home and entertainment devices will be presenting its broadest line-up of new products and technologies to help simplify and enhance the user experience on any connected device in the home.









UEI’s product and technology demonstrations enable Discovery, Control and Interaction across disparate connected devices in the home to create smarter living for a growing list of smart home appliance customers. The complete set of innovative products and solutions can be seen at booth #52023, near the Smart Home Pavilion entrance at the Venetian Expo at the 2024 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada starting on January 9th.

Among the highlights of this year’s show are:

1. Significantly expanded UEI Tide™ Family of Climate Control Products

The innovative UEI Tide Family of climate control solutions now includes a broad portfolio of tactile and touch-operated smart thermostats; a wireless bridge allowing smart thermostats to be completely portable and placed anywhere the user is; a built-in smart home hub to enable an all-in-one smart home control service; complemented with UEI’s complete line-up of sensors as well as a growing list of 3rd party devices including air quality, lighting and shade control. Enabling complete home automation in the home across all devices.

UEI will also be previewing new products that completely reimagine the climate control experience including the expansion of the UEI Tide Bridge family with even more connectivity and intelligence built-in to increase both adoption and ongoing engagement as a key component in the fabric of the smart home. Integrated Air Quality sensors that can take immediate corrective action; built-in support for Matter and universal infrared to bring smart control to existing mini-split systems and a growing list of air quality purifiers in the home.

2. Launch of an extended line of Nevo Butler Hubs & Sensors for Smart Home Applications

Powered by UEI’s QuickSet® Cloud, these smart hubs can be used to deliver turnkey smart home services using UEI’s broad line of Zigbee® nodes including thermostats, sensors and lighting switches. These hubs can be easily integrated with any OEM device for a smart, Cloud-connected user experience; or used as a stand-alone Matter-enabled bridge to bring legacy devices into the matter fabric.

Nevo® Butler hubs feature Zigbee® 3.0 systems, a certified Matter controller, multi-admin or bridge mode, Cloud-connectivity and fleet management via QuickSet Cloud; as well as on-boarding and troubleshooting support via UEI’s Virtual Agent, Nevo.ai.

3. Array of Software Solutions for Smart Home and Entertainment Interoperability

UEI’s latest QuickSet software also offers greater system personalization to drive increased user engagement on entertainment platforms such as Smart TVs and hybrid set-top boxes. The video experience can be personalized, including tailored recommendations to drive better revenue opportunities through increased adoption of SVOD, as well as fast-growing AVOD and FAST.

Through a major expansion of discovery capabilities and interoperability, QuickSet now blends a broader scope of media type control in the home and brings it to the big screen experience, increasing user engagement beyond traditional video.

UEI will also be demonstrating its powerful Smart Home Dashboard powered by QuickSet –implemented in commercially available LG Smart TVs with ThinQ AI since 2021. The growing smart home services in QuickSet help promote user engagement on the big screen by giving users control over a wide variety of IoT devices using their remote control, driving greater on-screen user engagement.

By combining nevo.ai with QuickSet-powered devices, unique AI-powered user experiences are enabled covering self-help, product discovery, and remote support. To further deliver a complete solution, UEI’s popular software solution, SupportView® enables remote system or device control of set-top boxes, Smart TVs and other smart devices, allowing for advanced remote service and diagnostics reducing the cost of technical support services while improving customer experience and satisfaction.

4. Sustainable Solutions for a Greener Planet

Moving towards our goal of eliminating single-use batteries from the home, our award-winning UEI Eterna and UEI Externa XL remote controls featuring UEI’s leading energy harvesting technology that powers portable devices using ambient light, to ensure a more energy-efficiency platform that can re-charge itself eliminating the need for battery replacement.

Groundbreaking Energy Savings – UEI technical staff will be on hand to demonstrate the energy harvesting capabilities of our technology, highlighting the clear advantage of our ground-breaking technologies in harvesting energy from ambient light and using it to power the low-energy silicon platforms designed into our remote controls.

5. Growing One For All® Audio Video Accessories Category

One For All, the consumer brand of Universal Electronics, a world leader in Audio and Video Accessories will display its latest retail product innovations for consumers.

UEI’s specialist brand in direct-to-consumer audio video accessories will showcase its broad portfolio of entertainment remote controls, digital and fabric antennas, smart tabletop TV stands, and now includes a line of ergonomic monitor arms for a growing home-based workforce. A new smart control remote will be unveiled, along with a next-generation design TV antenna and desktop mounts.

These products highlight One For All’s expertise in universal audio video solutions with over 37 Years of brand building and product innovation, making One For All the longest-standing specialist TV accessory brand globally with operations in 32 countries around the world, supporting 21 different languages.

6. Sponsorship of Park & Associates CONNECTIONS SUMMIT AT CES 2024

On Tuesday, January 9 at 11:00 AM PT, in the Venetian Hotel, Las Vegas, UEI’s SVP Product and Technology, Arsham Hatambeiki, will be a panelist on Energy Management: Sustainability and Efficiency, at the Connections Summit hosted by Parks Associates, and will be available for technology demonstrations and media briefings during the networking event at Treasure Island Hotel, starting at 5:30 (Table 7). For more information visit: CONNECTIONS Summit Agenda (parksassociates.com)

WHERE: Consumer Electronics Show, Booth #52023 at the Venetian Exhibition Hall.

WHEN: January 9-12, 2024, contact eva.delgado@uei.com to schedule a tour or schedule a media briefing here.

WHY: Now more than ever, UEI is working to design, create, manufacture, recycle and refurbish products and technologies that help to create a smarter and more sustainable living. “UEI’s technology and products continue to help everyday people easily discover and interact with devices and services in their home, At this year’s CES you will see innovations that UEI has pioneered around design, automation and sustainability with significant break-through innovations in the Climate Control and Connected Home markets, we are excited to grow our customer list in these markets as we have done in home entertainment,” said Paul Arling, CEO.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices; designs, develops, manufactures, ships and supports hardware and software control and sensor technology solutions. UEI partners with many Fortune 500 customers, including Comcast, Vivint Smart Home, Samsung, LG, Sony, and Daikin to serve video, telecommunications, security service providers, television, smart home, and HVAC system manufacturers. For over 35 years, UEI has been pioneering breakthrough innovations such as voice control and QuickSet cloud, the world’s leading platform for automated set-up and control of devices in the home. For more information visit www.uei.com

*All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

