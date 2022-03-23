UEI Announces the First Z-Wave® Long Range Certified IoT Device

The Ecolink Garage Door Controller adds Smart Connectivity and is an Industry First

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$UEIC #CE—Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced at the International Security Conference & Exposition – also known as ISC West, trade show in Las Vegas, the first, certified Z-Wave Long Range Controller to be available to consumers. Branded under UEI’s subsidiary, Ecolink® Intelligent Technology, Inc. (“Ecolink”), the 700 Series Garage Door Controller delivers expanded options for the smart home and multi-dwelling units. Building on more than 30 years of experience in creating security grade technology, the ground-breaking Controller has a range of up to 2,200 feet from a paired Z-Wave security panel or hub. Core benefits of Z-Wave Long Range (LR) technology include increased coverage, increased scalability, optimized battery life, interoperability and backwards compatibility.





Prior to the Z-Wave LR, multiple signal repeaters were required in a mesh network to achieve transmission distances beyond the boundaries of the home. Z-Wave LR eliminates the need for these repeaters, unlocking new potential for Z-Wave networks. Z-Wave LR technology allows homeowners remote monitoring and control of their garage doors, using either a smartphone or the security panel or hub, providing an extra layer of protection against intrusion. The Controller is compatible with any certified Z-Wave-enabled hub or security panel.

Features of the new Ecolink Garage Door Controller:

LONGER RANGE – The Controller is accessible up to 2,200 feet from any certified Z-Wave enabled security panel or home automation hub

– The Controller is accessible up to 2,200 feet from any certified Z-Wave enabled security panel or home automation hub COMPATIBILITY – The Controller is compatible with Z-Wave 300, 500 and 700 series security panels and hubs

The Controller is compatible with Z-Wave 300, 500 and 700 series security panels and hubs DIY HOME AUTOMATION – Easily mounts to an existing “L” bracket and connects via the Z-Wave LR standard

– Easily mounts to an existing “L” bracket and connects via the Z-Wave LR standard EASY TO INSTALL AND USE– Easy to install and connect the Controller and an accompanying tilt sensor via SmartStart, users can remotely determine status and control their legacy garage doors using their smartphones

Available in late Q1, the Controller will ship through Ecolink professional security dealers in North America, and eventually direct to consumer on platforms like Amazon.com. “We are proud to be the first certified Z-Wave Long Range product and excited to help consumers who want reliable, easy to use security technology for their home. This continues the many ‘firsts’ that UEI has contributed to our sensor technology history. We look forward to current and future partners that plan to adopt the Ecolink brand and excited that the controller is slated to ship soon,” said Hrag Ohannessian, SVP Sales for Home Automation, Security and Hospitality.

Contact sales@discoverecolink.com to meet onsite at ISC West or to set up a meeting with our team.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, designs, develops, manufactures, ships and supports both hardware and software control and sensor technology solutions. Serving video, telecommunications, security service providers, television, smart home, and HVAC system manufacturers, UEI partners with Fortune 500 customers such as Comcast, Vivint Smart Home, Samsung, LG, Sony, Daikin, and many others. With over 600 patents, for over 35 years, UEI has been pioneering breakthrough innovations such as voice control and QuickSet cloud, the world’s leading platform for automated set-up and control of devices in the home. For more information, visit www.uei.com.

Ecolink is a trademark of Universal Electronics Inc. All other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development, delivery and market acceptance of products and technologies identified in this release; the successful development and manufacturing of underlying technologies by the Z-Wave Alliance, the ability of UEI to purchase Z-Wave compatible products identified in this release in the quantities anticipated by management; the continued penetration and growth of Z-Wave capable products and technologies identified in this release; and other factors described in UEI’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that UEI achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. UEI undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contacts

Eva R. Delgado



eva.delgado@uei.com

714-987-8209