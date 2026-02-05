UDT Awarded HP Partner of the Year for 2025

MIRAMAR, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HP Inc. announced UDT (United Data Technologies), a national technology solutions leader focused on delivering enterprise IT and telecommunication solutions, as a 2025 HP Partner of the Year, recognizing the company’s outstanding performance, innovative solutions, and strategic growth in the HP ecosystem.

The HP Partner of the Year awards honor partners that drive exceptional business results, deliver innovative solutions, and strengthen customer success. UDT was selected in the U.S. as HP Partner of the Year from a competitive group of HP partners, based on measurable achievements in growth, innovation, and impact.

“UDT exemplifies the results that come from combining innovation with strategic collaboration,” said Scott Lannum, Vice President and General Manager of North America Commercial Channel Sales at HP Inc. “This award recognizes their commitment to delivering value and excellence to customers.”

“We truly believe that by partnering with likeminded businesses who are also laser-focused on driving results and providing leading services, we can create the best experience possible for our customers,” shared UDT CEO Henry Fleches. “That is certainly true of HP, and we trust them deeply to help us deliver on that promise. We are honored to have been named a 2025 HP Partner of the Year and look forward to continuing to innovate and collaborate with them moving forward.”

In its 30th year as a company, UDT has long been a leading technology solutions partner to K-12 schools, colleges and universities, state and local government and the commercial sector. Today, UDT serves 11 of the 20 largest school districts in the country and more than 500 K-12 customers nationwide. UDT stands apart by offering a complete spectrum of tailored technology solutions and managed services—far beyond the single-point product and service offerings typically found in the market.

About UDT

UDT is a national technology solutions provider that modernizes, connects, secures, and manages technology environments for commercial enterprises, state and local governments, and educational institutions.

The trusted advisor to many of the nation’s top K-12 school districts and corporate leaders across a spectrum of industries including hospitality, health care, financial services and more – UDT offers one of the most robust suite of customizable, end-to-end technology solutions in the industry.

With a portfolio that spans IT managed services, endpoint lifecycle solutions, cybersecurity, networking, computing, cloud, connectivity, and voice services, UDT helps clients align technology with their most important business priorities – empowering insight-driven IT strategies that accelerate innovation, streamline costs, and reduce risk.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Miramar, Florida, UDT has more than 400 professionals nationwide and growing operational facilities in Florida, Tennessee, Texas, and South Carolina. For more information, visit udtonline.com.

About HP Inc. Partner Awards

HP Inc. celebrates top-performing partners annually through the Partner of the Year program. Winners are recognized for driving growth, innovation, and customer impact across Personal Systems, Print Hardware, and Supplies, including across distributors, national solution providers, and resellers.

