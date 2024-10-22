Udemy Launches Game-Changing AI Capabilities to Transform How Enterprises Learn and Grow

New AI-enabled features added to Udemy’s Intelligent Skills Platform, including the Udemy AI Assistant, Skills Mapping and AI-powered learning paths to help personalize learning at scale

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading online skills marketplace and learning platform, today announced a new suite of AI capabilities to help organizations create more dynamic and personalized learning programs at scale. The Udemy AI Assistant and Skills Mapping and AI-powered learning paths features are integral components of the company’s Intelligent Skills Platform, providing a comprehensive, AI-powered learning solution to help make skills development easier, faster, and more effective for Udemy’s 16,000 enterprise customers across the globe.





The Udemy AI Assistant uses a natural-language chat interface to help learners:

Discover the most relevant content related to their learning and career needs.

Engage in a new personalized learning modality that provides real-time guidance and support grounded in award-winning course content, helping learners progress on their learning journey.

Through this new offering, Udemy instructors are also able to reduce their workload by automating responses and surfacing frequently asked questions, allowing them to spend more time developing detailed course content for learners.

Udemy’s Skills Mapping and AI-powered learning paths are designed to:

Identify critical skills for organizations, ensuring teams focus on the most important competencies for success.

Create a skills framework or "skills tree", providing a clear, logical structure for skill development across the organization.

Match top-rated courses from the Udemy Business collection to the skills framework, ensuring training aligns with organizational goals.

Scale learning paths across the organization and teams to drive growth and performance.

Together, these new capabilities, along with Udemy’s unmatched course catalog, will help organizations accelerate their transition to a skills-based approach and better prepare them for rapid upskilling and reskilling initiatives.

“Companies are looking beyond the GenAI hype-cycle for solutions that drive real results,” said Greg Brown, President and CEO at Udemy. “Today’s tech-driven market requires solutions that increase productivity, reduce team workload, and keep learners engaged. Combined with the strength of the Udemy content catalog, and our world-class instructors, our AI Assistant and Skills Mapping capabilities will empower individuals and teams, allowing them to unlock their learning potential with GenAI and deliver business outcomes quicker than ever before.”

With the shelf life of technical skills reduced to less than two years, organizations have reached a critical inflection point, as it’s exposed a talent gap shortage of nearly 85 million people. If left unaddressed, Korn Ferry estimates that it could cost businesses up to $8 trillion by 2030. In response to this, many organizations are shifting toward skills-based talent management, investing in continuous learning and development for employees to future-proof their workforce. Udemy’s new GenAI-powered features seek to bolster these efforts by offering on-demand learning support to save time, unblock learning, and ultimately, help develop skills at the speed of innovation.

“The Udemy AI Assistant is incredibly helpful for cutting through the noise and getting to the learning my team is looking for quickly and easily,” said Ronnie Clark, Skills Academy Manager at British Airways. “Udemy’s library of content is extensive. The new AI Assistant does a great job of asking specific questions to define learners’ needs and then uses those responses to link learners straight to content that meets their criteria. It’s a great addition that our learners find useful.”

“As organizations continue to prioritize upskilling and reskilling, the integration of AI into learning platforms is essential,” said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. “With its new AI Assistant and Skills Mapping capabilities, Udemy has developed a set of next-generation AI tools that aim to help businesses quickly address skill gaps with precision and relevance. Udemy is becoming an AI-first company.”

Udemy recognizes the power of these offerings to help drive success through learning. As a result, the Udemy AI Assistant is included in the Udemy Business Enterprise Plan at no additional cost available immediately, and Skills Mapping and AI-powered learning paths are available at no additional cost during the extended beta period, which is open as of today. For more information, please visit business.udemy.com. To learn more about Udemy’s GenAI Terms, please review them here. For more information on Udemy’s new suite of AI features and their key capabilities, visit this blog.

