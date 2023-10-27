UBS Celebrates 15th Year as Presenting Sponsor of Art San Diego

The three-day contemporary art event will welcome 10,000+ attendees to San Diego Convention Center, November 3-5, 2023

Partnership with Redwood Art Group furthers UBS’s commitment to supporting and encouraging local artistic communities, creating a forum to exchange ideas and inspire

The US art market continues to lead in global rankings as art sales soar worldwide post-pandemic

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AccesstoArt—UBS is proud to again serve as presenting sponsor for Art San Diego in 2023, continuing its support for cultural endeavors around the world and affirming its commitment to using contemporary art to bring together ideas, inspiration, and innovation. As the premier contemporary fine art fair in Southern California, Art San Diego returns to the San Diego Convention Center November 3-5, 2023, with exhibits showcasing works by prominent international, national, and local artists.





Art San Diego, produced by Redwood Art Group, features immersive fine art experiences and exhibitions that showcase the thriving art and design landscape of San Diego and beyond. Featured programs include Art Labs, the Spotlight Program, Discoveries Collection, the [LOCAL TALENT] Program and the San Diego Art Prize. More than 90 national and international galleries as well as independent artists will showcase hundreds of extraordinary works from around the world, including live art demonstrations.

Access to Art Philanthropic Program – Hide and Seek: A Surrealistic Celebration of Colors and Dreams

Through the Access to Art program, UBS and Art San Diego partner to provide select charities and the communities they serve with educational and marketing opportunities in art, design and business development. Access to Art was launched in 2018 to focus on children’s education, development, and protection through art.

Art San Diego’s 2023 Access to Art partners are Monarch School, Humble Design, and ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station, and this year’s theme is the popular childhood game “hide and seek.” Created by students and families from Monarch School, working in collaboration with professional artists and designers from the 2023 Access to Art partners, guests are invited into a colorful room of the imagination to partake in an interactive scavenger hunt and dream about a world filled with intentional beauty and imaginative design. The exhibit features unexpected juxtapositions of texture and design, hidden messages of symbolic shapes and three-dimensional objects. All artwork is available to take home by making a suggested donation to Monarch School Project, with proceeds going directly to this community of students impacted by homelessness.

Other Fair Highlights

For the first time in over a decade, The (John) Lennon Art Collection will be displayed and available for purchase at Art San Diego.

San Diego artist Sarah Stieber is debuting an expansive collection of paintings made entirely out of tape.

The four San Diego Art Prize 2023 winners will present an exhibition of their innovative works.

Art Market Resilience in the US and Worldwide

In addition to sponsoring Art San Diego, UBS is also the Global Lead Partner of Art Basel and is co-publisher of the annual Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report. The most recent report, published in Spring 2023, showed the US art market is experiencing one of the most robust recoveries of all the major global markets. From a pandemic-induced low in 2020, sales bounced back in 2021, increasing by just over one third in value to $28.0 billion. Growth continued in 2022 with a further increase of 8% year-on-year to $30.2 billion, its highest level to date. This was driven by a major uplift at the high end of the auction sector, along with more moderate but positive growth in dealer sales. The US retained its premier position in the global ranks, with its share of sales by value increasing by 2% year-on-year to 45%.

UBS has a long history of supporting contemporary art and artists. The UBS Art Collection is considered one of the most important corporate art collections in the world with over 30,000 artworks by some of the most influential artists of our time, a practice driven by the company’s long-held belief that art provides inspiration, while encouraging the innovative thinking that has shaped UBS’s corporate culture.

