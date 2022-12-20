UBS Asset Management and J.P. Morgan Execute First Electronic Bilateral Trade via FlexTrade’s FlexFI

Actionable liquidity on European credit is now seamlessly available within FlexTrade’s EMEA trading workflow.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FlexTrade Systems, a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, today announced its first direct EU electronic execution between UBS Asset Management and J.P. Morgan on FlexTrade’s Fixed Income EMS solution, FlexTRADER FI (FlexFI).

The bilateral electronic trade between UBS Asset Management (buy side) and J.P. Morgan was made possible by J.P. Morgan’s ability to provide its differentiated and high-quality electronic liquidity directly into UBS Asset Management’s instance of FlexTrade’s FlexFI solution. This type of integration enables UBS Asset Management to interact and source liquidity directly from their key liquidity providers, improving efficiency, enhancing trading-decision making, and positively impacting best execution.

Lynn Challenger, Global Head of Trading and Order Generation at UBS Asset Management, said: “Our bilateral connectivity to J.P. Morgan, using FlexTrade’s fixed-income EMS, FlexFI, is the next big step in the electronification of our bond and credit trading activities. Working on this initiative with FlexTrade and J.P. Morgan, we have produced a highly sophisticated, transparent way of simplifying and streamlining our workflows and interacting with the sell-side.”

Eddie Wen, Global Head of Digital Markets at J.P. Morgan, commented: “Over the past few years, J.P. Morgan has made significant strides in expanding the digital distribution of our liquidity to clients. J.P. Morgan’s ability to connect its liquidity directly into client workflows through EMS solutions like FlexTrade, delivers significant efficiency gains and cost savings to our clients. Further, this solution provides clients with greater choice in the ways they can execute with J.P.Morgan.“

Andy Mahoney, Managing Director, EMEA at FlexTrade, noted: “Working with UBS Asset Management and J.P. Morgan on this new initiative and the outcomes it can create illustrates how revolutionary an EMS can be for fixed income trading. Incorporating actionable sources of liquidity into the trading workflow seamlessly gives clients a unique view of the market. In addition, bringing manual, opaque processes into a machine-readable format offers a first step toward improving transparency and efficiency with technology. As a result of industry collaboration, we’ve delivered true innovation – at speed – in the fixed-income EMS space. This will be crucial to driving efficiency, ultimately benefiting the end investor.”

About FlexTrade Systems:

FlexTrade Systems is a global leader in high performance multi-asset execution management and order management systems for equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, futures, and options. A pioneer in the field, FlexTrade is internationally recognized for introducing FlexTRADER®, the world’s first broker-neutral, execution management trading system, which allows clients to completely control and customize their execution workflows through a comprehensive ability to search/access liquidity while maintaining the confidentiality of their trading strategies.

About UBS Asset Management:

UBS Asset Management is a large-scale asset manager with a presence in 23 markets. It offers investment capabilities and investment styles across all major traditional and alternative asset classes to institutions, wholesale intermediaries and wealth management clients around the world. It is a leading fund house in Europe, the largest mutual fund manager in Switzerland, the second largest fund of hedge funds manager and one of the largest real estate investment managers in the world.

