Home Business Wire Uber Updates Time and Location for February 2022 Investor Day
Business Wire

Uber Updates Time and Location for February 2022 Investor Day

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) will host its previously announced Investor Day with financial analysts and institutional investors on February 10, now beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern Time in New York City (previously scheduled to be hosted in San Francisco at 8 a.m. Pacific Time).

A live webcast of Investor Day, along with Investor Day materials will be available on Uber’s Investor Relations website at investor.uber.com. A replay of the Investor Day presentation will be accessible for at least 90 days.

Disclosure Information

Uber uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 25 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Contacts

Investors and Analysts:

investor@uber.com

Press:

press@uber.com

Articoli correlati

Allscripts Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results and New Share Repurchase Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDRX) (Allscripts) today announced preliminary financial results for the three and twelve months...
Continua a leggere

Prospection and Novotech Partner To Accelerate Clinical Trials With Real World Evidence

Business Wire Business Wire -
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global healthcare data technology company, Prospection, and leading Asia-Pacific biotech specialist CRO, Novotech Health Holdings, announce a strategic...
Continua a leggere

Bill.com Appoints Germaine Cota as Senior Vice President, Finance & Accounting

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial processes...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Prospection and Novotech Partner To Accelerate Clinical Trials With Real World Evidence

Business Wire