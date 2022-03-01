Home Business Wire Uber CEO to Participate in Keynote Hosted by Morgan Stanley
Business Wire

Uber CEO to Participate in Keynote Hosted by Morgan Stanley

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, will participate in a keynote at the 2022 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022. Mr. Khosrowshahi is scheduled to appear at 3:00pm PT (6:00pm ET).

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 30 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

investor@uber.com

Media Contact:

press@uber.com

Articoli correlati

Scientific Games Provides Business Strategy Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Scientific Games to Be Rebranded “Light & Wonder,” Reflecting Transformation to a Cross-platform Global Game Company Company Expects to Significantly...
Continua a leggere

Coursera to Participate in March Investor Conferences

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) announces that management will participate in the following investor conferences in March: Raymond...
Continua a leggere

Rand Capital Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) (“Rand” or the “Company”), a business development company providing alternative financing for...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Scientific Games Provides Business Strategy Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021...

Business Wire