Uber Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

Quarterly trips grew 22% year-over-year and Gross Bookings grew 22% year-over-year
Record quarterly GAAP Income from operations of $1.8 billion; Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 billion, up 35% year-over-year
Record quarterly operating cash flow of $2.9 billion and Free cash flow of $2.8 billion

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.



“Uber accelerated into another record-breaking quarter, with more than 200 million monthly users completing more than 40 million trips every day—our largest and most engaged consumer base ever,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO. “We enter 2026 with a rapidly growing topline, significant cash flow, and a clear path to becoming the largest facilitator of AV trips in the world.”

“Our performance this year reflects the significant power of our platform strategy, with $193 billion in Gross Bookings and $10 billion in free cash flow,” said Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, CFO. “Uber is a once-in-a-generation company with enormous opportunity still ahead, and it has been a true privilege—and a great deal of fun—to have played my part in its success.”

“After five years of 20%+ growth, we are entering 2026 with strong momentum, while remaining solidly on track to deliver on our three-year growth and profit outlook,” said Balaji Krishnamurthy, incoming CFO. “With large and growing free cash flows, over the coming years we will invest with discipline across a multitude of opportunities, including positioning Uber to win in an AV future.”

Financial and Operational Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2025

  • Trips during the quarter grew 22% year-over-year (“YoY”) to 3.8 billion, driven by Monthly Active Platform Consumers (“MAPCs") growth of 18% YoY and monthly Trips per MAPC growth of 3% YoY.
  • Gross Bookings grew 22% YoY to $54.1 billion, and 22% on a constant currency basis.
  • Revenue grew 20% YoY to $14.4 billion, or 19% on a constant currency basis.
  • GAAP Income from operations grew 130% YoY to $1.8 billion.
  • GAAP Net income attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. was $296 million, which includes a $1.6 billion net headwind (pre-tax) from revaluations of Uber’s equity investments. GAAP Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.14.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 35% YoY to $2.5 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of Gross Bookings was 4.6%, up from 4.2% in Q4 2024.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Income grew 46% YoY to $1.9 billion. Non-GAAP Operating Income as a percentage of Gross Bookings was 3.5%, up from 3.0% in Q4 2024.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income grew 25% YoY to $1.5 billion and Non-GAAP EPS grew 27% YoY to $0.71.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.9 billion and free cash flow, defined as net cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures, was $2.8 billion.
  • Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $7.6 billion at the end of the fourth quarter.

Outlook for Q1 2026

For Q1 2026, we anticipate:

  • Gross Bookings of $52.0 billion to $53.5 billion, representing growth of 17% to 21% YoY on a constant currency basis.
    • Our outlook assumes a roughly 4 percentage-point currency tailwind to total reported YoY growth.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.65 to $0.72, representing growth of 37% YoY at the midpoint.
    • Our outlook translates to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.37 billion to $2.47 billion.

Financial and Operational Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2025

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

 

(In millions, except percentages)

 

2024

 

2025

 

% Change

 

% Change

(Constant Currency (1))

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Monthly Active Platform Consumers (“MAPCs”)

 

 

171

 

 

 

202

 

 

18

%

 

 

Trips

 

 

3,068

 

 

 

3,751

 

 

22

%

 

 

Gross Bookings

 

$

44,197

 

 

$

54,140

 

 

22

%

 

22

%

Revenue

 

$

11,959

 

 

$

14,366

 

 

20

%

 

19

%

GAAP Income from operations

 

$

770

 

 

$

1,774

 

 

130

%

 

 

GAAP Net income attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. (2)

 

$

6,883

 

 

$

296

 

 

(96

)%

 

 

GAAP Diluted EPS

 

$

3.21

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

(96

)%

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

 

$

1,842

 

 

$

2,487

 

 

35

%

 

 

Non-GAAP Operating Income (1)

 

$

1,318

 

 

$

1,918

 

 

46

%

 

 

Non-GAAP Net Income (1)

 

$

1,201

 

 

$

1,496

 

 

25

%

 

 

Non-GAAP EPS (1)

 

$

0.56

 

 

$

0.71

 

 

27

%

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

1,750

 

 

$

2,883

 

 

65

%

 

 

Free cash flow (1)

 

$

1,706

 

 

$

2,808

 

 

65

%

 

 

(1)

See “Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release.

(2)

Q4 2024 net income includes a $6.4 billion benefit from a tax valuation release and a $556 million net benefit (pre-tax) from revaluations of Uber’s equity investments. Q4 2025 net income includes a $1.6 billion net headwind (pre-tax) from revaluations of Uber’s equity investments.

 

Full Year 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights

 

 

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

 

(In millions, except percentages)

 

2024

 

2025

 

% Change

 

% Change

(Constant Currency)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trips

 

 

11,273

 

 

 

13,567

 

 

20

%

 

 

Gross Bookings

 

$

162,773

 

 

$

193,454

 

 

19

%

 

20

%

Revenue

 

$

43,978

 

 

$

52,017

 

 

18

%

 

18

%

GAAP Income from operations

 

$

2,799

 

 

$

5,565

 

 

99

%

 

 

GAAP Net income attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. (2)

 

$

9,856

 

 

$

10,053

 

 

2

%

 

 

GAAP Diluted EPS

 

$

4.56

 

 

$

4.73

 

 

4

%

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

 

$

6,484

 

 

$

8,730

 

 

35

%

 

 

Non-GAAP Operating Income (1)

 

$

4,310

 

 

$

6,453

 

 

50

%

 

 

Non-GAAP Net Income (1)

 

$

3,970

 

 

$

5,237

 

 

32

%

 

 

Non-GAAP EPS (1)

 

$

1.82

 

 

$

2.45

 

 

35

%

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

7,137

 

 

$

10,099

 

 

42

%

 

 

Free cash flow (1)

 

$

6,895

 

 

$

9,763

 

 

42

%

 

 

(1)

See “Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release.

(2)

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 includes a $6.4 billion benefit from a tax valuation release and a $1.8 billion net benefit (pre-tax) from revaluations of Uber’s equity investments. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 includes a $5.0 billion benefit from a tax valuation release and a $97 million net headwind (pre-tax) from revaluations of Uber’s equity investments.

 

Results by Offering and Segment

Gross Bookings

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

 

(In millions, except percentages)

 

2024

 

2025

 

% Change

 

% Change

(Constant Currency)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Bookings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mobility

 

$

22,798

 

 

$

27,442

 

 

20

%

 

19

%

Delivery

 

 

20,126

 

 

 

25,431

 

 

26

%

 

26

%

Freight

 

 

1,273

 

 

 

1,267

 

 

(1

)%

 

(1

)%

Total

 

$

44,197

 

 

$

54,140

 

 

22

%

 

22

%

 

Revenue

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

 

(In millions, except percentages)

 

2024

 

2025

 

% Change

 

% Change

(Constant Currency)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mobility

 

$

6,911

 

 

$

8,204

 

 

19

%

 

18

%

Delivery

 

 

3,773

 

 

 

4,892

 

 

30

%

 

29

%

Freight

 

 

1,275

 

 

 

1,270

 

 

%

 

(1

)%

Total

 

$

11,959

 

 

$

14,366

 

 

20

%

 

19

%

 

Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

(In millions, except percentages)

 

2024

 

2025

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mobility

 

$

1,769

 

 

$

2,203

 

 

25

%

Delivery

 

 

727

 

 

 

1,015

 

 

40

%

Freight

 

 

(22

)

 

 

 

 

**

Corporate G&A and Platform R&D (1)

 

 

(632

)

 

 

(731

)

 

(16

)%

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

 

$

1,842

 

 

$

2,487

 

 

35

%

(1)

Includes costs that are not directly attributable to our reportable segments. Corporate G&A also includes certain shared costs such as finance, accounting, tax, human resources, information technology and legal costs. Platform R&D also includes mapping and payment technologies and support and development of the internal technology infrastructure. Our allocation methodology is periodically evaluated and may change.

(2)

“Adjusted EBITDA” is a non-GAAP measure as defined by the SEC. See “Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release.

** Percentage not meaningful.

 

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Segment Operating Income (Loss)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

(In millions, except percentages)

 

2024

 

2025

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Operating Income (Loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mobility

 

$

1,608

 

 

$

2,027

 

 

26

%

Delivery

 

 

639

 

 

 

905

 

 

42

%

Freight

 

 

(41

)

 

 

(18

)

 

56

%

Corporate G&A and Platform R&D (1)

 

 

(888

)

 

 

(996

)

 

(12

)%

Non-GAAP Operating Income (2)

 

$

1,318

 

 

$

1,918

 

 

46

%

(1)

Includes costs that are not directly attributable to our reportable segments. Corporate G&A also includes certain shared costs such as finance, accounting, tax, human resources, information technology and legal costs. Platform R&D also includes mapping and payment technologies and support and development of the internal technology infrastructure. Our allocation methodology is periodically evaluated and may change.

(2)

“Non-GAAP Operating Income” is a non-GAAP measure as defined by the SEC. See “Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release.

Webcast and conference call information

A live audio webcast of our fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 earnings release call will be available at https://investor.uber.com/, along with the earnings press release and slide presentation. The call begins on February 4, 2026 at 5:00 AM (PT) / 8:00 AM (ET). This press release, including the reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, is also available on that site.

We also provide announcements regarding our financial performance and other matters, including SEC filings, investor events, press and earnings releases, on our investor relations website (https://investor.uber.com/), and our blogs (https://uber.com/blog) and X accounts (@uber and @dkhos), as a means of disclosing material information and complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 72 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors relate to, among others: competition, managing our growth and corporate culture, financial performance, investments in new products or offerings, our ability to attract drivers, consumers and other partners to our platform, our brand and reputation and other legal and regulatory developments, particularly with respect to our relationships with drivers and couriers and the impact of the global economy, including rising inflation and interest rates. For additional information on other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, please see our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and subsequent annual reports, quarterly reports and other filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information, which is prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA; Non-GAAP Operating Income; Non-GAAP Net Income; Non-GAAP EPS; Free cash flow; as well as, revenue growth rates in constant currency. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results.

We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. In light of these limitations, we provide specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures and evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures together with their relevant financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the sections titled “Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” included at the end of this release. In regards to forward-looking non-GAAP guidance, we are not able to reconcile the forward-looking Non-GAAP EPS and Adjusted EBITDA measures to the closest corresponding GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because we are unable to predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items. These items include, but are not limited to, significant legal settlements, unrealized gains and losses on equity investments, tax and regulatory reserve changes, restructuring costs and acquisition and financing related impacts.

 

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of December 31, 2024

 

As of December 31, 2025

Assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

5,893

 

 

$

7,105

 

Short-term investments

 

 

1,084

 

 

 

528

 

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

 

545

 

 

 

631

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

3,333

 

 

 

3,827

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

1,390

 

 

 

1,902

 

Total current assets

 

 

12,245

 

 

 

13,993

 

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

 

2,172

 

 

 

1,911

 

Restricted investments

 

 

7,019

 

 

 

8,874

 

Investments

 

 

8,460

 

 

 

9,178

 

Equity method investments

 

 

302

 

 

 

287

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

1,952

 

 

 

1,897

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

1,158

 

 

 

1,114

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

1,125

 

 

 

1,048

 

Goodwill

 

 

8,066

 

 

 

8,931

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

6,171

 

 

 

10,951

 

Other assets

 

 

2,574

 

 

 

3,618

 

Total assets

 

$

51,244

 

 

$

61,802

 

Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and equity

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

858

 

 

$

1,013

 

Short-term insurance reserves

 

 

2,754

 

 

 

3,387

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

 

175

 

 

 

169

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

 

7,689

 

 

 

7,751

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

11,476

 

 

 

12,320

 

Long-term insurance reserves

 

 

7,042

 

 

 

9,076

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

 

8,347

 

 

 

10,521

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

 

1,454

 

 

 

1,390

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

449

 

 

 

412

 

Total liabilities

 

 

28,768

 

 

 

33,719

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable non-controlling interests

 

 

93

 

 

 

165

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

42,801

 

 

 

38,101

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(517

)

 

 

(432

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(20,726

)

 

 

(10,628

)

Total Uber Technologies, Inc. stockholders' equity

 

 

21,558

 

 

 

27,041

 

Non-redeemable non-controlling interests

 

 

825

 

 

 

877

 

Total equity

 

 

22,383

 

 

 

27,918

 

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and equity

 

$

51,244

 

 

$

61,802

 

 

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except share amounts which are reflected in thousands, and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

Revenue

 

$

11,959

 

 

$

14,366

 

 

$

43,978

 

 

$

52,017

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below

 

 

7,234

 

 

 

8,681

 

 

 

26,651

 

 

 

31,338

 

Operations and support

 

 

678

 

 

 

755

 

 

 

2,732

 

 

 

2,854

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

1,209

 

 

 

1,354

 

 

 

4,337

 

 

 

4,898

 

Research and development

 

 

785

 

 

 

885

 

 

 

3,109

 

 

 

3,402

 

General and administrative

 

 

1,114

 

 

 

732

 

 

 

3,639

 

 

 

3,241

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

169

 

 

 

185

 

 

 

711

 

 

 

719

 

Total costs and expenses

 

 

11,189

 

 

 

12,592

 

 

 

41,179

 

 

 

46,452

 

Income from operations

 

 

770

 

 

 

1,774

 

 

 

2,799

 

 

 

5,565

 

Interest expense

 

 

(117

)

 

 

(115

)

 

 

(523

)

 

 

(440

)

Interest income

 

 

191

 

 

 

200

 

 

 

721

 

 

 

743

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

65

 

 

 

(1,568

)

 

 

1,128

 

 

 

(68

)

Income before income taxes and loss from equity method investments

 

 

909

 

 

 

291

 

 

 

4,125

 

 

 

5,800

 

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

 

(6,002

)

 

 

(40

)

 

 

(5,758

)

 

 

(4,346

)

Loss from equity method investments

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(14

)

 

 

(38

)

 

 

(53

)

Net income including non-controlling interests

 

 

6,901

 

 

 

317

 

 

 

9,845

 

 

 

10,093

 

Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, net of tax

 

 

18

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

(11

)

 

 

40

 

Net income attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc.

 

$

6,883

 

 

$

296

 

 

$

9,856

 

 

$

10,053

 

Net income per share attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

3.27

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

4.71

 

 

$

4.82

 

Diluted

 

$

3.21

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

4.56

 

 

$

4.73

 

Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

2,105,899

 

 

 

2,073,483

 

 

 

2,094,602

 

 

 

2,085,253

 

Diluted

 

 

2,141,426

 

 

 

2,106,011

 

 

 

2,150,508

 

 

 

2,119,689

 

 

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income including non-controlling interests

 

$

6,901

 

 

$

317

 

 

$

9,845

 

 

$

10,093

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

176

 

 

 

193

 

 

 

737

 

 

 

747

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

419

 

 

 

451

 

 

 

1,796

 

 

 

1,826

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(6,128

)

 

 

(287

)

 

 

(6,027

)

 

 

(4,779

)

Accretion of discounts on marketable debt securities, net

 

 

(62

)

 

 

(35

)

 

 

(251

)

 

 

(158

)

Unrealized gain (loss) on debt and equity securities, net

 

 

(556

)

 

 

1,602

 

 

 

(1,832

)

 

 

97

 

Unrealized foreign currency transactions

 

 

135

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

308

 

 

 

(120

)

Other

 

 

92

 

 

 

(20

)

 

 

187

 

 

 

166

 

Change in assets and liabilities, net of impact of business acquisitions and disposals:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

246

 

 

 

(109

)

 

 

(142

)

 

 

(466

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(30

)

 

 

(154

)

 

 

(694

)

 

 

(1,028

)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

59

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

196

 

 

 

177

 

Accounts payable

 

 

62

 

 

 

(106

)

 

 

86

 

 

 

126

 

Accrued insurance reserves

 

 

658

 

 

 

581

 

 

 

2,819

 

 

 

2,660

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

(158

)

 

 

446

 

 

 

330

 

 

 

967

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(64

)

 

 

(48

)

 

 

(221

)

 

 

(209

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

1,750

 

 

 

2,883

 

 

 

7,137

 

 

 

10,099

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(44

)

 

 

(75

)

 

 

(242

)

 

 

(336

)

Purchases of non-marketable equity securities

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(390

)

 

 

(289

)

 

 

(676

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

 

(3,020

)

 

 

(7,502

)

 

 

(12,765

)

 

 

(21,447

)

Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities

 

 

4,437

 

 

 

6,499

 

 

 

10,204

 

 

 

20,046

 

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

(11

)

 

 

 

 

 

(815

)

Other investing activities

 

 

61

 

 

 

(135

)

 

 

(85

)

 

 

(336

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

1,433

 

 

 

(1,614

)

 

 

(3,177

)

 

 

(3,564

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issuance of term loan and notes, net of issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,972

 

 

 

3,359

 

Principal repayment on term loan and notes

 

 

(2,000

)

 

 

(1,150

)

 

 

(3,986

)

 

 

(2,350

)

Principal payments on finance leases

 

 

(50

)

 

 

(45

)

 

 

(172

)

 

 

(157

)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan

 

 

53

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

156

 

 

 

183

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

 

(555

)

 

 

(1,912

)

 

 

(1,252

)

 

 

(6,523

)

Redemption of non-controlling interests

 

 

(851

)

 

 

(70

)

 

 

(851

)

 

 

(109

)

Other financing activities

 

 

6

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

46

 

 

 

(116

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(3,397

)

 

 

(3,118

)

 

 

(2,087

)

 

 

(5,713

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(179

)

 

 

13

 

 

 

(267

)

 

 

215

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(393

)

 

 

(1,836

)

 

 

1,606

 

 

 

1,037

 

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

 

 

9,003

 

 

 

11,483

 

 

 

7,004

 

 

 

8,610

 

End of period

 

$

8,610

 

 

$

9,647

 

 

$

8,610

 

 

$

9,647

 

 

Key Terms for Our Key Metrics

Driver(s). The term Driver collectively refers to independent providers of ride or delivery services who use our platform to provide Mobility or Delivery services, or both.

Gross Bookings. We define Gross Bookings as the total dollar value, including any applicable taxes, tolls, and fees, of: Mobility rides, Delivery orders (in each case without any adjustment for consumer discounts and refunds, Driver and Merchant earnings, and Driver incentives) and Freight revenue. Gross Bookings do not include tips earned by Drivers. Gross Bookings are an indication of the scale of our current platform, which ultimately impacts revenue.

Monthly Active Platform Consumers (“MAPCs”). We define MAPCs as the number of unique consumers who completed a Mobility ride or received a Delivery order on our platform at least once in a given month, averaged over each month in the quarter. While a unique consumer can use multiple product offerings on our platform in a given month, that unique consumer is counted as only one MAPC.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA. We define each segment’s Adjusted EBITDA as segment revenue less direct costs and expenses of that segment as well as any applicable exclusions from Adjusted EBITDA.


