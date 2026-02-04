Uber Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

Quarterly trips grew 22% year-over-year and Gross Bookings grew 22% year-over-year
Record quarterly GAAP Income from operations of $1.8 billion; Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 billion, up 35% year-over-year
Record quarterly operating cash flow of $2.9 billion and Free cash flow of $2.8 billion
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.
“Uber accelerated into another record-breaking quarter, with more than 200 million monthly users completing more than 40 million trips every day—our largest and most engaged consumer base ever,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO. “We enter 2026 with a rapidly growing topline, significant cash flow, and a clear path to becoming the largest facilitator of AV trips in the world.”
“Our performance this year reflects the significant power of our platform strategy, with $193 billion in Gross Bookings and $10 billion in free cash flow,” said Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, CFO. “Uber is a once-in-a-generation company with enormous opportunity still ahead, and it has been a true privilege—and a great deal of fun—to have played my part in its success.”
“After five years of 20%+ growth, we are entering 2026 with strong momentum, while remaining solidly on track to deliver on our three-year growth and profit outlook,” said Balaji Krishnamurthy, incoming CFO. “With large and growing free cash flows, over the coming years we will invest with discipline across a multitude of opportunities, including positioning Uber to win in an AV future.”
Financial and Operational Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2025
- Trips during the quarter grew 22% year-over-year (“YoY”) to 3.8 billion, driven by Monthly Active Platform Consumers (“MAPCs") growth of 18% YoY and monthly Trips per MAPC growth of 3% YoY.
- Gross Bookings grew 22% YoY to $54.1 billion, and 22% on a constant currency basis.
- Revenue grew 20% YoY to $14.4 billion, or 19% on a constant currency basis.
- GAAP Income from operations grew 130% YoY to $1.8 billion.
- GAAP Net income attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. was $296 million, which includes a $1.6 billion net headwind (pre-tax) from revaluations of Uber’s equity investments. GAAP Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.14.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew 35% YoY to $2.5 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of Gross Bookings was 4.6%, up from 4.2% in Q4 2024.
- Non-GAAP Operating Income grew 46% YoY to $1.9 billion. Non-GAAP Operating Income as a percentage of Gross Bookings was 3.5%, up from 3.0% in Q4 2024.
- Non-GAAP Net Income grew 25% YoY to $1.5 billion and Non-GAAP EPS grew 27% YoY to $0.71.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.9 billion and free cash flow, defined as net cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures, was $2.8 billion.
- Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $7.6 billion at the end of the fourth quarter.
Outlook for Q1 2026
For Q1 2026, we anticipate:
-
Gross Bookings of $52.0 billion to $53.5 billion, representing growth of 17% to 21% YoY on a constant currency basis.
- Our outlook assumes a roughly 4 percentage-point currency tailwind to total reported YoY growth.
-
Non-GAAP EPS of $0.65 to $0.72, representing growth of 37% YoY at the midpoint.
- Our outlook translates to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.37 billion to $2.47 billion.
Financial and Operational Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2025
Three Months Ended
(In millions, except percentages)
2024
2025
% Change
% Change
(Constant Currency (1))
Monthly Active Platform Consumers (“MAPCs”)
171
202
18
%
Trips
3,068
3,751
22
%
Gross Bookings
$
44,197
$
54,140
22
%
22
%
Revenue
$
11,959
$
14,366
20
%
19
%
GAAP Income from operations
$
770
$
1,774
130
%
GAAP Net income attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. (2)
$
6,883
$
296
(96
)%
GAAP Diluted EPS
$
3.21
$
0.14
(96
)%
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
1,842
$
2,487
35
%
Non-GAAP Operating Income (1)
$
1,318
$
1,918
46
%
Non-GAAP Net Income (1)
$
1,201
$
1,496
25
%
Non-GAAP EPS (1)
$
0.56
$
0.71
27
%
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
1,750
$
2,883
65
%
Free cash flow (1)
$
1,706
$
2,808
65
%
(1)
See “Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release.
(2)
Q4 2024 net income includes a $6.4 billion benefit from a tax valuation release and a $556 million net benefit (pre-tax) from revaluations of Uber’s equity investments. Q4 2025 net income includes a $1.6 billion net headwind (pre-tax) from revaluations of Uber’s equity investments.
Full Year 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights
Year Ended
(In millions, except percentages)
2024
2025
% Change
% Change
(Constant Currency)
Trips
11,273
13,567
20
%
Gross Bookings
$
162,773
$
193,454
19
%
20
%
Revenue
$
43,978
$
52,017
18
%
18
%
GAAP Income from operations
$
2,799
$
5,565
99
%
GAAP Net income attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. (2)
$
9,856
$
10,053
2
%
GAAP Diluted EPS
$
4.56
$
4.73
4
%
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
6,484
$
8,730
35
%
Non-GAAP Operating Income (1)
$
4,310
$
6,453
50
%
Non-GAAP Net Income (1)
$
3,970
$
5,237
32
%
Non-GAAP EPS (1)
$
1.82
$
2.45
35
%
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
7,137
$
10,099
42
%
Free cash flow (1)
$
6,895
$
9,763
42
%
(1)
See “Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release.
(2)
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 includes a $6.4 billion benefit from a tax valuation release and a $1.8 billion net benefit (pre-tax) from revaluations of Uber’s equity investments. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 includes a $5.0 billion benefit from a tax valuation release and a $97 million net headwind (pre-tax) from revaluations of Uber’s equity investments.
Results by Offering and Segment
Gross Bookings
Three Months Ended
(In millions, except percentages)
2024
2025
% Change
% Change
(Constant Currency)
Gross Bookings:
Mobility
$
22,798
$
27,442
20
%
19
%
Delivery
20,126
25,431
26
%
26
%
Freight
1,273
1,267
(1
)%
(1
)%
Total
$
44,197
$
54,140
22
%
22
%
Revenue
Three Months Ended
(In millions, except percentages)
2024
2025
% Change
% Change
(Constant Currency)
Revenue:
Mobility
$
6,911
$
8,204
19
%
18
%
Delivery
3,773
4,892
30
%
29
%
Freight
1,275
1,270
—
%
(1
)%
Total
$
11,959
$
14,366
20
%
19
%
Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
(In millions, except percentages)
2024
2025
% Change
Segment Adjusted EBITDA:
Mobility
$
1,769
$
2,203
25
%
Delivery
727
1,015
40
%
Freight
(22
)
—
**
Corporate G&A and Platform R&D (1)
(632
)
(731
)
(16
)%
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
1,842
$
2,487
35
%
(1)
Includes costs that are not directly attributable to our reportable segments. Corporate G&A also includes certain shared costs such as finance, accounting, tax, human resources, information technology and legal costs. Platform R&D also includes mapping and payment technologies and support and development of the internal technology infrastructure. Our allocation methodology is periodically evaluated and may change.
(2)
“Adjusted EBITDA” is a non-GAAP measure as defined by the SEC. See “Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release.
** Percentage not meaningful.
Non-GAAP Operating Income and Segment Operating Income (Loss)
Three Months Ended
(In millions, except percentages)
2024
2025
% Change
Segment Operating Income (Loss):
Mobility
$
1,608
$
2,027
26
%
Delivery
639
905
42
%
Freight
(41
)
(18
)
56
%
Corporate G&A and Platform R&D (1)
(888
)
(996
)
(12
)%
Non-GAAP Operating Income (2)
$
1,318
$
1,918
46
%
(1)
Includes costs that are not directly attributable to our reportable segments. Corporate G&A also includes certain shared costs such as finance, accounting, tax, human resources, information technology and legal costs. Platform R&D also includes mapping and payment technologies and support and development of the internal technology infrastructure. Our allocation methodology is periodically evaluated and may change.
(2)
“Non-GAAP Operating Income” is a non-GAAP measure as defined by the SEC. See “Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release.
Webcast and conference call information
A live audio webcast of our fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 earnings release call will be available at https://investor.uber.com/, along with the earnings press release and slide presentation. The call begins on February 4, 2026 at 5:00 AM (PT) / 8:00 AM (ET). This press release, including the reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, is also available on that site.
We also provide announcements regarding our financial performance and other matters, including SEC filings, investor events, press and earnings releases, on our investor relations website (https://investor.uber.com/), and our blogs (https://uber.com/blog) and X accounts (@uber and @dkhos), as a means of disclosing material information and complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
About Uber
Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 72 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors relate to, among others: competition, managing our growth and corporate culture, financial performance, investments in new products or offerings, our ability to attract drivers, consumers and other partners to our platform, our brand and reputation and other legal and regulatory developments, particularly with respect to our relationships with drivers and couriers and the impact of the global economy, including rising inflation and interest rates. For additional information on other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, please see our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and subsequent annual reports, quarterly reports and other filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our financial information, which is prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA; Non-GAAP Operating Income; Non-GAAP Net Income; Non-GAAP EPS; Free cash flow; as well as, revenue growth rates in constant currency. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results.
We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.
There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. In light of these limitations, we provide specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures and evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures together with their relevant financial measures in accordance with GAAP.
For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the sections titled “Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” included at the end of this release. In regards to forward-looking non-GAAP guidance, we are not able to reconcile the forward-looking Non-GAAP EPS and Adjusted EBITDA measures to the closest corresponding GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because we are unable to predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items. These items include, but are not limited to, significant legal settlements, unrealized gains and losses on equity investments, tax and regulatory reserve changes, restructuring costs and acquisition and financing related impacts.
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
As of December 31, 2024
As of December 31, 2025
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,893
$
7,105
Short-term investments
1,084
528
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
545
631
Accounts receivable, net
3,333
3,827
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,390
1,902
Total current assets
12,245
13,993
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
2,172
1,911
Restricted investments
7,019
8,874
Investments
8,460
9,178
Equity method investments
302
287
Property and equipment, net
1,952
1,897
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,158
1,114
Intangible assets, net
1,125
1,048
Goodwill
8,066
8,931
Deferred tax assets
6,171
10,951
Other assets
2,574
3,618
Total assets
$
51,244
$
61,802
Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and equity
Accounts payable
$
858
$
1,013
Short-term insurance reserves
2,754
3,387
Operating lease liabilities, current
175
169
Accrued and other current liabilities
7,689
7,751
Total current liabilities
11,476
12,320
Long-term insurance reserves
7,042
9,076
Long-term debt, net of current portion
8,347
10,521
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
1,454
1,390
Other long-term liabilities
449
412
Total liabilities
28,768
33,719
Redeemable non-controlling interests
93
165
Equity
Common stock
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
42,801
38,101
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(517
)
(432
)
Accumulated deficit
(20,726
)
(10,628
)
Total Uber Technologies, Inc. stockholders' equity
21,558
27,041
Non-redeemable non-controlling interests
825
877
Total equity
22,383
27,918
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and equity
$
51,244
$
61,802
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except share amounts which are reflected in thousands, and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2024
2025
2024
2025
Revenue
$
11,959
$
14,366
$
43,978
$
52,017
Costs and expenses
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below
7,234
8,681
26,651
31,338
Operations and support
678
755
2,732
2,854
Sales and marketing
1,209
1,354
4,337
4,898
Research and development
785
885
3,109
3,402
General and administrative
1,114
732
3,639
3,241
Depreciation and amortization
169
185
711
719
Total costs and expenses
11,189
12,592
41,179
46,452
Income from operations
770
1,774
2,799
5,565
Interest expense
(117
)
(115
)
(523
)
(440
)
Interest income
191
200
721
743
Other income (expense), net
65
(1,568
)
1,128
(68
)
Income before income taxes and loss from equity method investments
909
291
4,125
5,800
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(6,002
)
(40
)
(5,758
)
(4,346
)
Loss from equity method investments
(10
)
(14
)
(38
)
(53
)
Net income including non-controlling interests
6,901
317
9,845
10,093
Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, net of tax
18
21
(11
)
40
Net income attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc.
$
6,883
$
296
$
9,856
$
10,053
Net income per share attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. common stockholders:
Basic
$
3.27
$
0.14
$
4.71
$
4.82
Diluted
$
3.21
$
0.14
$
4.56
$
4.73
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
2,105,899
2,073,483
2,094,602
2,085,253
Diluted
2,141,426
2,106,011
2,150,508
2,119,689
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2024
2025
2024
2025
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income including non-controlling interests
$
6,901
$
317
$
9,845
$
10,093
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
176
193
737
747
Stock-based compensation
419
451
1,796
1,826
Deferred income taxes
(6,128
)
(287
)
(6,027
)
(4,779
)
Accretion of discounts on marketable debt securities, net
(62
)
(35
)
(251
)
(158
)
Unrealized gain (loss) on debt and equity securities, net
(556
)
1,602
(1,832
)
97
Unrealized foreign currency transactions
135
10
308
(120
)
Other
92
(20
)
187
166
Change in assets and liabilities, net of impact of business acquisitions and disposals:
Accounts receivable
246
(109
)
(142
)
(466
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(30
)
(154
)
(694
)
(1,028
)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
59
42
196
177
Accounts payable
62
(106
)
86
126
Accrued insurance reserves
658
581
2,819
2,660
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(158
)
446
330
967
Operating lease liabilities
(64
)
(48
)
(221
)
(209
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,750
2,883
7,137
10,099
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(44
)
(75
)
(242
)
(336
)
Purchases of non-marketable equity securities
(1
)
(390
)
(289
)
(676
)
Purchases of marketable securities
(3,020
)
(7,502
)
(12,765
)
(21,447
)
Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities
4,437
6,499
10,204
20,046
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
—
(11
)
—
(815
)
Other investing activities
61
(135
)
(85
)
(336
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
1,433
(1,614
)
(3,177
)
(3,564
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of term loan and notes, net of issuance costs
—
—
3,972
3,359
Principal repayment on term loan and notes
(2,000
)
(1,150
)
(3,986
)
(2,350
)
Principal payments on finance leases
(50
)
(45
)
(172
)
(157
)
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan
53
63
156
183
Repurchases of common stock
(555
)
(1,912
)
(1,252
)
(6,523
)
Redemption of non-controlling interests
(851
)
(70
)
(851
)
(109
)
Other financing activities
6
(4
)
46
(116
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(3,397
)
(3,118
)
(2,087
)
(5,713
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(179
)
13
(267
)
215
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(393
)
(1,836
)
1,606
1,037
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents
Beginning of period
9,003
11,483
7,004
8,610
End of period
$
8,610
$
9,647
$
8,610
$
9,647
Key Terms for Our Key Metrics
Driver(s). The term Driver collectively refers to independent providers of ride or delivery services who use our platform to provide Mobility or Delivery services, or both.
Gross Bookings. We define Gross Bookings as the total dollar value, including any applicable taxes, tolls, and fees, of: Mobility rides, Delivery orders (in each case without any adjustment for consumer discounts and refunds, Driver and Merchant earnings, and Driver incentives) and Freight revenue. Gross Bookings do not include tips earned by Drivers. Gross Bookings are an indication of the scale of our current platform, which ultimately impacts revenue.
Monthly Active Platform Consumers (“MAPCs”). We define MAPCs as the number of unique consumers who completed a Mobility ride or received a Delivery order on our platform at least once in a given month, averaged over each month in the quarter. While a unique consumer can use multiple product offerings on our platform in a given month, that unique consumer is counted as only one MAPC.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA. We define each segment’s Adjusted EBITDA as segment revenue less direct costs and expenses of that segment as well as any applicable exclusions from Adjusted EBITDA.
Contacts
Investors and analysts: investor@uber.com
Media: press@uber.com
Read full story here