Uber Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

Quarterly trips grew 22% year-over-year and Gross Bookings grew 22% year-over-year

Record quarterly GAAP Income from operations of $1.8 billion; Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 billion, up 35% year-over-year

Record quarterly operating cash flow of $2.9 billion and Free cash flow of $2.8 billion

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

“Uber accelerated into another record-breaking quarter, with more than 200 million monthly users completing more than 40 million trips every day—our largest and most engaged consumer base ever,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO. “We enter 2026 with a rapidly growing topline, significant cash flow, and a clear path to becoming the largest facilitator of AV trips in the world.”

“Our performance this year reflects the significant power of our platform strategy, with $193 billion in Gross Bookings and $10 billion in free cash flow,” said Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, CFO. “Uber is a once-in-a-generation company with enormous opportunity still ahead, and it has been a true privilege—and a great deal of fun—to have played my part in its success.”

“After five years of 20%+ growth, we are entering 2026 with strong momentum, while remaining solidly on track to deliver on our three-year growth and profit outlook,” said Balaji Krishnamurthy, incoming CFO. “With large and growing free cash flows, over the coming years we will invest with discipline across a multitude of opportunities, including positioning Uber to win in an AV future.”

Financial and Operational Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2025

Trips during the quarter grew 22% year-over-year (“YoY”) to 3.8 billion, driven by Monthly Active Platform Consumers (“MAPCs") growth of 18% YoY and monthly Trips per MAPC growth of 3% YoY.

Gross Bookings grew 22% YoY to $54.1 billion, and 22% on a constant currency basis.

Revenue grew 20% YoY to $14.4 billion, or 19% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP Income from operations grew 130% YoY to $1.8 billion.

GAAP Net income attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. was $296 million, which includes a $1.6 billion net headwind (pre-tax) from revaluations of Uber’s equity investments. GAAP Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.14.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 35% YoY to $2.5 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of Gross Bookings was 4.6%, up from 4.2% in Q4 2024.

Non-GAAP Operating Income grew 46% YoY to $1.9 billion. Non-GAAP Operating Income as a percentage of Gross Bookings was 3.5%, up from 3.0% in Q4 2024.

Non-GAAP Net Income grew 25% YoY to $1.5 billion and Non-GAAP EPS grew 27% YoY to $0.71.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.9 billion and free cash flow, defined as net cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures, was $2.8 billion.

Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $7.6 billion at the end of the fourth quarter.

Outlook for Q1 2026

For Q1 2026, we anticipate:

Gross Bookings of $52.0 billion to $53.5 billion, representing growth of 17% to 21% YoY on a constant currency basis. Our outlook assumes a roughly 4 percentage-point currency tailwind to total reported YoY growth.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.65 to $0.72, representing growth of 37% YoY at the midpoint. Our outlook translates to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.37 billion to $2.47 billion.



Financial and Operational Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2025 Three Months Ended

December 31, (In millions, except percentages) 2024 2025 % Change % Change (Constant Currency (1)) Monthly Active Platform Consumers (“MAPCs”) 171 202 18 % Trips 3,068 3,751 22 % Gross Bookings $ 44,197 $ 54,140 22 % 22 % Revenue $ 11,959 $ 14,366 20 % 19 % GAAP Income from operations $ 770 $ 1,774 130 % GAAP Net income attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. (2) $ 6,883 $ 296 (96 )% GAAP Diluted EPS $ 3.21 $ 0.14 (96 )% Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 1,842 $ 2,487 35 % Non-GAAP Operating Income (1) $ 1,318 $ 1,918 46 % Non-GAAP Net Income (1) $ 1,201 $ 1,496 25 % Non-GAAP EPS (1) $ 0.56 $ 0.71 27 % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,750 $ 2,883 65 % Free cash flow (1) $ 1,706 $ 2,808 65 %

(1) See “Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release. (2) Q4 2024 net income includes a $6.4 billion benefit from a tax valuation release and a $556 million net benefit (pre-tax) from revaluations of Uber’s equity investments. Q4 2025 net income includes a $1.6 billion net headwind (pre-tax) from revaluations of Uber’s equity investments.

Full Year 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights Year Ended

December 31, (In millions, except percentages) 2024 2025 % Change % Change (Constant Currency) Trips 11,273 13,567 20 % Gross Bookings $ 162,773 $ 193,454 19 % 20 % Revenue $ 43,978 $ 52,017 18 % 18 % GAAP Income from operations $ 2,799 $ 5,565 99 % GAAP Net income attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. (2) $ 9,856 $ 10,053 2 % GAAP Diluted EPS $ 4.56 $ 4.73 4 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 6,484 $ 8,730 35 % Non-GAAP Operating Income (1) $ 4,310 $ 6,453 50 % Non-GAAP Net Income (1) $ 3,970 $ 5,237 32 % Non-GAAP EPS (1) $ 1.82 $ 2.45 35 % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 7,137 $ 10,099 42 % Free cash flow (1) $ 6,895 $ 9,763 42 %

(1) See “Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release. (2) Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 includes a $6.4 billion benefit from a tax valuation release and a $1.8 billion net benefit (pre-tax) from revaluations of Uber’s equity investments. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 includes a $5.0 billion benefit from a tax valuation release and a $97 million net headwind (pre-tax) from revaluations of Uber’s equity investments.

Results by Offering and Segment

Gross Bookings Three Months Ended

December 31, (In millions, except percentages) 2024 2025 % Change % Change (Constant Currency) Gross Bookings: Mobility $ 22,798 $ 27,442 20 % 19 % Delivery 20,126 25,431 26 % 26 % Freight 1,273 1,267 (1 )% (1 )% Total $ 44,197 $ 54,140 22 % 22 %

Revenue Three Months Ended

December 31, (In millions, except percentages) 2024 2025 % Change % Change (Constant Currency) Revenue: Mobility $ 6,911 $ 8,204 19 % 18 % Delivery 3,773 4,892 30 % 29 % Freight 1,275 1,270 — % (1 )% Total $ 11,959 $ 14,366 20 % 19 %

Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

December 31, (In millions, except percentages) 2024 2025 % Change Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Mobility $ 1,769 $ 2,203 25 % Delivery 727 1,015 40 % Freight (22 ) — ** Corporate G&A and Platform R&D (1) (632 ) (731 ) (16 )% Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 1,842 $ 2,487 35 %

(1) Includes costs that are not directly attributable to our reportable segments. Corporate G&A also includes certain shared costs such as finance, accounting, tax, human resources, information technology and legal costs. Platform R&D also includes mapping and payment technologies and support and development of the internal technology infrastructure. Our allocation methodology is periodically evaluated and may change. (2) “Adjusted EBITDA” is a non-GAAP measure as defined by the SEC. See “Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release. ** Percentage not meaningful.

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Segment Operating Income (Loss) Three Months Ended

December 31, (In millions, except percentages) 2024 2025 % Change Segment Operating Income (Loss): Mobility $ 1,608 $ 2,027 26 % Delivery 639 905 42 % Freight (41 ) (18 ) 56 % Corporate G&A and Platform R&D (1) (888 ) (996 ) (12 )% Non-GAAP Operating Income (2) $ 1,318 $ 1,918 46 %

(1) Includes costs that are not directly attributable to our reportable segments. Corporate G&A also includes certain shared costs such as finance, accounting, tax, human resources, information technology and legal costs. Platform R&D also includes mapping and payment technologies and support and development of the internal technology infrastructure. Our allocation methodology is periodically evaluated and may change. (2) “Non-GAAP Operating Income” is a non-GAAP measure as defined by the SEC. See “Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release.

Webcast and conference call information

A live audio webcast of our fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 earnings release call will be available at https://investor.uber.com/, along with the earnings press release and slide presentation. The call begins on February 4, 2026 at 5:00 AM (PT) / 8:00 AM (ET). This press release, including the reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, is also available on that site.

We also provide announcements regarding our financial performance and other matters, including SEC filings, investor events, press and earnings releases, on our investor relations website (https://investor.uber.com/), and our blogs (https://uber.com/blog) and X accounts (@uber and @dkhos), as a means of disclosing material information and complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 72 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors relate to, among others: competition, managing our growth and corporate culture, financial performance, investments in new products or offerings, our ability to attract drivers, consumers and other partners to our platform, our brand and reputation and other legal and regulatory developments, particularly with respect to our relationships with drivers and couriers and the impact of the global economy, including rising inflation and interest rates. For additional information on other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, please see our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and subsequent annual reports, quarterly reports and other filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information, which is prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA; Non-GAAP Operating Income; Non-GAAP Net Income; Non-GAAP EPS; Free cash flow; as well as, revenue growth rates in constant currency. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results.

We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. In light of these limitations, we provide specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures and evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures together with their relevant financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the sections titled “Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” included at the end of this release. In regards to forward-looking non-GAAP guidance, we are not able to reconcile the forward-looking Non-GAAP EPS and Adjusted EBITDA measures to the closest corresponding GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because we are unable to predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items. These items include, but are not limited to, significant legal settlements, unrealized gains and losses on equity investments, tax and regulatory reserve changes, restructuring costs and acquisition and financing related impacts.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) As of December 31, 2024 As of December 31, 2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,893 $ 7,105 Short-term investments 1,084 528 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 545 631 Accounts receivable, net 3,333 3,827 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,390 1,902 Total current assets 12,245 13,993 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 2,172 1,911 Restricted investments 7,019 8,874 Investments 8,460 9,178 Equity method investments 302 287 Property and equipment, net 1,952 1,897 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,158 1,114 Intangible assets, net 1,125 1,048 Goodwill 8,066 8,931 Deferred tax assets 6,171 10,951 Other assets 2,574 3,618 Total assets $ 51,244 $ 61,802 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and equity Accounts payable $ 858 $ 1,013 Short-term insurance reserves 2,754 3,387 Operating lease liabilities, current 175 169 Accrued and other current liabilities 7,689 7,751 Total current liabilities 11,476 12,320 Long-term insurance reserves 7,042 9,076 Long-term debt, net of current portion 8,347 10,521 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,454 1,390 Other long-term liabilities 449 412 Total liabilities 28,768 33,719 Redeemable non-controlling interests 93 165 Equity Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 42,801 38,101 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (517 ) (432 ) Accumulated deficit (20,726 ) (10,628 ) Total Uber Technologies, Inc. stockholders' equity 21,558 27,041 Non-redeemable non-controlling interests 825 877 Total equity 22,383 27,918 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and equity $ 51,244 $ 61,802

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share amounts which are reflected in thousands, and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 Revenue $ 11,959 $ 14,366 $ 43,978 $ 52,017 Costs and expenses Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below 7,234 8,681 26,651 31,338 Operations and support 678 755 2,732 2,854 Sales and marketing 1,209 1,354 4,337 4,898 Research and development 785 885 3,109 3,402 General and administrative 1,114 732 3,639 3,241 Depreciation and amortization 169 185 711 719 Total costs and expenses 11,189 12,592 41,179 46,452 Income from operations 770 1,774 2,799 5,565 Interest expense (117 ) (115 ) (523 ) (440 ) Interest income 191 200 721 743 Other income (expense), net 65 (1,568 ) 1,128 (68 ) Income before income taxes and loss from equity method investments 909 291 4,125 5,800 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (6,002 ) (40 ) (5,758 ) (4,346 ) Loss from equity method investments (10 ) (14 ) (38 ) (53 ) Net income including non-controlling interests 6,901 317 9,845 10,093 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, net of tax 18 21 (11 ) 40 Net income attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. $ 6,883 $ 296 $ 9,856 $ 10,053 Net income per share attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. common stockholders: Basic $ 3.27 $ 0.14 $ 4.71 $ 4.82 Diluted $ 3.21 $ 0.14 $ 4.56 $ 4.73 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 2,105,899 2,073,483 2,094,602 2,085,253 Diluted 2,141,426 2,106,011 2,150,508 2,119,689

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Net income including non-controlling interests $ 6,901 $ 317 $ 9,845 $ 10,093 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 176 193 737 747 Stock-based compensation 419 451 1,796 1,826 Deferred income taxes (6,128 ) (287 ) (6,027 ) (4,779 ) Accretion of discounts on marketable debt securities, net (62 ) (35 ) (251 ) (158 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on debt and equity securities, net (556 ) 1,602 (1,832 ) 97 Unrealized foreign currency transactions 135 10 308 (120 ) Other 92 (20 ) 187 166 Change in assets and liabilities, net of impact of business acquisitions and disposals: Accounts receivable 246 (109 ) (142 ) (466 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (30 ) (154 ) (694 ) (1,028 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 59 42 196 177 Accounts payable 62 (106 ) 86 126 Accrued insurance reserves 658 581 2,819 2,660 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (158 ) 446 330 967 Operating lease liabilities (64 ) (48 ) (221 ) (209 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,750 2,883 7,137 10,099 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (44 ) (75 ) (242 ) (336 ) Purchases of non-marketable equity securities (1 ) (390 ) (289 ) (676 ) Purchases of marketable securities (3,020 ) (7,502 ) (12,765 ) (21,447 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities 4,437 6,499 10,204 20,046 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (11 ) — (815 ) Other investing activities 61 (135 ) (85 ) (336 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,433 (1,614 ) (3,177 ) (3,564 ) Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of term loan and notes, net of issuance costs — — 3,972 3,359 Principal repayment on term loan and notes (2,000 ) (1,150 ) (3,986 ) (2,350 ) Principal payments on finance leases (50 ) (45 ) (172 ) (157 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan 53 63 156 183 Repurchases of common stock (555 ) (1,912 ) (1,252 ) (6,523 ) Redemption of non-controlling interests (851 ) (70 ) (851 ) (109 ) Other financing activities 6 (4 ) 46 (116 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,397 ) (3,118 ) (2,087 ) (5,713 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents (179 ) 13 (267 ) 215 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents (393 ) (1,836 ) 1,606 1,037 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 9,003 11,483 7,004 8,610 End of period $ 8,610 $ 9,647 $ 8,610 $ 9,647

Key Terms for Our Key Metrics

Driver(s). The term Driver collectively refers to independent providers of ride or delivery services who use our platform to provide Mobility or Delivery services, or both.

Gross Bookings. We define Gross Bookings as the total dollar value, including any applicable taxes, tolls, and fees, of: Mobility rides, Delivery orders (in each case without any adjustment for consumer discounts and refunds, Driver and Merchant earnings, and Driver incentives) and Freight revenue. Gross Bookings do not include tips earned by Drivers. Gross Bookings are an indication of the scale of our current platform, which ultimately impacts revenue.

Monthly Active Platform Consumers (“MAPCs”). We define MAPCs as the number of unique consumers who completed a Mobility ride or received a Delivery order on our platform at least once in a given month, averaged over each month in the quarter. While a unique consumer can use multiple product offerings on our platform in a given month, that unique consumer is counted as only one MAPC.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA. We define each segment’s Adjusted EBITDA as segment revenue less direct costs and expenses of that segment as well as any applicable exclusions from Adjusted EBITDA.

Investors and analysts: investor@uber.com



Media: press@uber.com