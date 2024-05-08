Uber Announces Results for First Quarter 2024

Trips grew 21% year-over-year; MAPCs and monthly trips per MAPC grew 15% and 6% year-over-year, respectively



Gross Bookings grew 20% year-over-year and 21% year-over-year on a constant currency basis



Income from operations of $172 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 billion, up 82% year-over-year



Operating cash flow of $1.4 billion; Free cash flow of $1.4 billion

“ Our results this quarter once again demonstrate our ability to deliver consistent, profitable growth at scale,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO. “ More than 7 million people now choose to earn flexibly on Uber every month, with driver earnings of $16.6 billion continuing to grow faster than our topline.”

“ Our multi-year growth framework is on track, with audience up 15% and frequency up 6% in Q1,” said Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, CFO. “ We reached a new quarterly record for Adjusted EBITDA, which grew 82% YoY, and we generated free cash flow of $4.2 billion over the trailing twelve months.”

Financial Highlights for First Quarter 2024

Gross Bookings grew 20% year-over-year (“YoY”) to $37.7 billion, or 21% on a constant currency basis, with Mobility Gross Bookings of $18.7 billion (+25% YoY or +26% YoY constant currency) and Delivery Gross Bookings of $17.7 billion (+18% YoY or +17% YoY constant currency). Trips during the quarter grew 21% YoY to 2.6 billion, or approximately 28 million trips per day on average.

Revenue grew 15% YoY to $10.1 billion, or 15% on a constant currency basis. Combined Mobility and Delivery revenue grew 19% YoY to $8.8 billion, or 19% on a constant currency basis. Business model changes negatively impacted total revenue YoY growth by 8 percentage points.

Income from operations was $172 million, up $434 million YoY and down $480 million quarter-over-quarter (“QoQ”).

Net loss attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. was $654 million, which includes a $721 million net headwind (pre-tax) due to net unrealized losses related to the revaluation of Uber’s equity investments.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 billion, up 82% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of Gross Bookings was 3.7%, up from 2.4% in Q1 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.4 billion and free cash flow, defined as net cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures, was $1.4 billion.

Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $5.8 billion at the end of the first quarter.

Outlook for Q2 2024

For Q2 2024, we anticipate:

Gross Bookings of $38.75 billion to $40.25 billion, which represents 18% to 23% YoY growth on a constant currency basis. Our outlook assumes a roughly 3 percentage point currency headwind to total reported YoY growth, including a roughly 5 percentage point currency headwind to Mobility’s reported YoY growth.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion, which represents 58% to 67% YoY growth.

Financial and Operational Highlights for First Quarter 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions, except percentages) 2023 2024 % Change % Change



(Constant Currency (1)) Monthly Active Platform Consumers (“MAPCs”) 130 149 15 % Trips 2,124 2,572 21 % Gross Bookings $ 31,408 $ 37,651 20 % 21 % Revenue $ 8,823 $ 10,131 15 % 15 % Income (loss) from operations $ (262 ) $ 172 ** Net loss attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. (2) $ (157 ) $ (654 ) ** Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 761 $ 1,382 82 % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 606 $ 1,416 134 % Free cash flow (1) $ 549 $ 1,359 148 %

(1) See “Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release. (2) Q1 2023 net loss includes a $320 million net benefit (pre-tax) from revaluations of Uber’s equity investments. Q1 2024 net loss includes a $721 million net headwind (pre-tax) from revaluations of Uber’s equity investments. ** Percentage not meaningful.

Results by Offering and Segment Gross Bookings Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions, except percentages) 2023 2024 % Change % Change



(Constant Currency) Gross Bookings: Mobility $ 14,981 $ 18,670 25 % 26 % Delivery 15,026 17,699 18 % 17 % Freight 1,401 1,282 (8 )% (9 )% Total $ 31,408 $ 37,651 20 % 21 %

Revenue Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions, except percentages) 2023 2024 % Change % Change



(Constant Currency) Revenue: Mobility (1) $ 4,330 $ 5,633 30 % 29 % Delivery (2) 3,093 3,214 4 % 4 % Freight 1,400 1,284 (8 )% (8 )% Total (3) $ 8,823 $ 10,131 15 % 15 %

(1) Mobility Revenue in Q1 2024 was negatively impacted by business model changes in some countries that classified certain sales and marketing costs as contra revenue by $328 million. These changes negatively impacted Mobility revenue YoY growth by 8 percentage points. (2) Delivery Revenue in Q1 2024 was negatively impacted by business model changes that classified certain sales and marketing costs as contra revenue by $414 million. These changes negatively impacted Delivery revenue YoY growth by 13 percentage points. (3) Total revenue in Q1 2024 was negatively impacted by business model changes in some countries that classified certain sales and marketing costs as contra revenue by $742 million. These changes negatively impacted total revenue YoY growth by 8 percentage points.

Revenue Margin Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2024 Mobility (1) 28.9 % 30.2 % Delivery (2) 20.6 % 18.2 %

(1) Mobility Revenue Margin in Q1 2024 was negatively impacted by business model changes in some countries that classified certain sales and marketing costs as contra revenue by 180 bps. (2) Delivery Revenue Margin in Q1 2024 was negatively impacted by business model changes that classified certain sales and marketing costs as contra revenue by 230 bps.

Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions, except percentages) 2023 2024 % Change Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Mobility $ 1,060 $ 1,479 40 % Delivery 288 528 83 % Freight (23 ) (21 ) 9 % Corporate G&A and Platform R&D (1) (564 ) (604 ) (7 )% Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 761 $ 1,382 82 %

(1) Includes costs that are not directly attributable to our reportable segments. Corporate G&A also includes certain shared costs such as finance, accounting, tax, human resources, information technology and legal costs. Platform R&D also includes mapping and payment technologies and support and development of the internal technology infrastructure. Our allocation methodology is periodically evaluated and may change. (2) “Adjusted EBITDA” is a non-GAAP measure as defined by the SEC. See “Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter 2024 (continued)

Mobility

Gross Bookings of $18.7 billion: Mobility Gross Bookings grew 25% YoY and declined 3% QoQ.

Mobility Gross Bookings grew 25% YoY and declined 3% QoQ. Revenue of $5.6 billion: Mobility Revenue grew 30% YoY and 2% QoQ. The YoY increase was primarily attributable to an increase in Mobility Gross Bookings due to an increase in Trip volumes. Mobility Revenue Margin of 30.2% increased 130 bps YoY and 150 bps QoQ. Business model changes negatively impacted Mobility Revenue Margin by 180 bps in Q1 2024.

Mobility Revenue grew 30% YoY and 2% QoQ. The YoY increase was primarily attributable to an increase in Mobility Gross Bookings due to an increase in Trip volumes. Mobility Revenue Margin of 30.2% increased 130 bps YoY and 150 bps QoQ. Business model changes negatively impacted Mobility Revenue Margin by 180 bps in Q1 2024. Adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 billion: Mobility Adjusted EBITDA increased 40% YoY, and Mobility Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.9% of Gross Bookings compared to 7.1% in Q1 2023 and 7.5% in Q4 2023. Mobility Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement YoY was primarily driven by better cost leverage from higher volume.

Delivery

Gross Bookings of $17.7 billion: Delivery Gross Bookings grew 18% YoY and 4% QoQ.

Delivery Gross Bookings grew 18% YoY and 4% QoQ. Revenue of $3.2 billion: Delivery Revenue grew 4% YoY and 3% QoQ. Delivery Revenue Margin of 18.2% decreased 240 bps YoY and 10 bps QoQ. Business model changes negatively impacted Delivery Revenue Margin by 230 bps in Q1 2024.

Delivery Revenue grew 4% YoY and 3% QoQ. Delivery Revenue Margin of 18.2% decreased 240 bps YoY and 10 bps QoQ. Business model changes negatively impacted Delivery Revenue Margin by 230 bps in Q1 2024. Adjusted EBITDA of $528 million: Delivery Adjusted EBITDA increased 83% YoY, and Delivery Adjusted EBITDA margin was 3.0% of Gross Bookings, compared to 1.9% in Q1 2023 and 2.8% in Q4 2023. Delivery Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement YoY was primarily driven by better cost leverage from higher volumes and increased Advertising revenue.

Freight

Revenue of $1.3 billion: Freight Revenue declined 8% YoY and was flat QoQ. The YoY decrease was driven by lower revenue per load as a result of the challenging freight market cycle.

Freight Revenue declined 8% YoY and was flat QoQ. The YoY decrease was driven by lower revenue per load as a result of the challenging freight market cycle. Adjusted EBITDA loss of $21 million: Freight Adjusted EBITDA increased $2 million YoY. Freight Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of Gross Bookings remained flat YoY.

Corporate

Corporate G&A and Platform R&D: Corporate G&A and Platform R&D expenses of $604 million, compared to $564 million in Q1 2023, and $625 million in Q4 2023. Corporate G&A and Platform R&D as a percentage of Gross Bookings decreased 20 bps YoY and 10 bps QoQ due to improved fixed cost leverage.

GAAP and Non-GAAP Costs and Operating Expenses

Cost of revenue excluding D&A: GAAP cost of revenue equaled Non-GAAP cost of revenue and was $6.2 billion, representing 16.4% of Gross Bookings, compared to 16.7% and 16.1% in Q1 2023 and Q4 2023, respectively. On a YoY basis, non-GAAP cost of revenue as a percentage of Gross Bookings decreased due to improved cost leverage with Gross Bookings growth outpacing cost of revenue growth.

GAAP cost of revenue equaled Non-GAAP cost of revenue and was $6.2 billion, representing 16.4% of Gross Bookings, compared to 16.7% and 16.1% in Q1 2023 and Q4 2023, respectively. On a YoY basis, non-GAAP cost of revenue as a percentage of Gross Bookings decreased due to improved cost leverage with Gross Bookings growth outpacing cost of revenue growth. GAAP and Non-GAAP operating expenses (Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude certain amounts as further detailed in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” section): Operations and support: GAAP operations and support was $685 million. Non-GAAP operations and support was $616 million, representing 1.6% of Gross Bookings, compared to 1.9% and 1.7% in Q1 2023 and Q4 2023, respectively. On a YoY basis, non-GAAP operations and support as a percentage of Gross Bookings decreased due to a decrease in driver background check costs. Sales and marketing: GAAP sales and marketing was $917 million. Non-GAAP sales and marketing was $895 million, representing 2.4% of Gross Bookings, compared to 3.9% and 2.4% in Q1 2023 and Q4 2023, respectively. On a YoY basis, non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of Gross Bookings decreased due to business model changes in some countries that classified certain sales and marketing costs as contra revenue. Additionally, Gross Bookings mix shifted towards Mobility, which carry lower associated sales and marketing costs. Research and development: GAAP research and development was $790 million. Non-GAAP research and development was $488 million, representing 1.3% of Gross Bookings, compared to 1.5% and 1.3% in Q1 2023 and Q4 2023, respectively. On a YoY basis, non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of Gross Bookings decreased due to improved fixed cost leverage. General and administrative: GAAP general and administrative was $1.2 billion. Non-GAAP general and administrative was $582 million, representing 1.5% of Gross Bookings, compared to 1.6% and 1.5% in Q1 2023 and Q4 2023, respectively. On a YoY basis, non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of Gross Bookings decreased due to a decrease in employee headcount costs.

(Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude certain amounts as further detailed in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” section):

Operating Highlights for the First Quarter 2024

Platform

Monthly Active Platform Consumers (“MAPCs”) reached 149 million: MAPCs grew 15% YoY to 149 million, driven by continued improvement in consumer activity for both our Mobility and Delivery offerings.

MAPCs grew 15% YoY to 149 million, driven by continued improvement in consumer activity for both our Mobility and Delivery offerings. Trips of 2.6 billion: Trips on our platform grew 21% YoY, driven by both Mobility and Delivery growth. Monthly trips per MAPC grew 6% YoY to 5.8.

Trips on our platform grew 21% YoY, driven by both Mobility and Delivery growth. Monthly trips per MAPC grew 6% YoY to 5.8. Supporting earners: Drivers and couriers earned an aggregate $16.6 billion (including tips) during the quarter, with earnings up 22% YoY, or 24% on a constant currency basis.

Drivers and couriers earned an aggregate $16.6 billion (including tips) during the quarter, with earnings up 22% YoY, or 24% on a constant currency basis. Membership: Returned to the Super Bowl stage for the fourth year to launch our latest campaign “Don’t forget to remember Uber Eats.” In addition, launched Game Day Deals for the second year, offering special savings for Uber One members during March Madness. Further, launched partnerships with brands including NOS in Portugal and Disney in the UK.

Returned to the Super Bowl stage for the fourth year to launch our latest campaign “Don’t forget to remember Uber Eats.” In addition, launched Game Day Deals for the second year, offering special savings for Uber One members during March Madness. Further, launched partnerships with brands including NOS in Portugal and Disney in the UK. Advertising: Expanded video Journey Ads to new markets including Australia, Brazil and Chile, with the ad format now available in 12 countries. In addition, expanded in-car tablets to more than 50 US cities including Austin, Denver, New York City suburbs, Salt Lake City and Seattle. Further, launched a custom creative hub for enterprise advertisers, allowing them to quickly launch ad campaigns with personalized creative.

Expanded video Journey Ads to new markets including Australia, Brazil and Chile, with the ad format now available in 12 countries. In addition, expanded in-car tablets to more than 50 US cities including Austin, Denver, New York City suburbs, Salt Lake City and Seattle. Further, launched a custom creative hub for enterprise advertisers, allowing them to quickly launch ad campaigns with personalized creative. Autonomous updates: Building on the success of our autonomous mobility partnership, launched our autonomous delivery partnership in Phoenix with Waymo in April. In addition, expanded our partnership with Cartken and partnered with Mitsubishi Electric to include deliveries via automated robots in Japan, the first international market to have autonomous delivery available on Uber Eats.

Building on the success of our autonomous mobility partnership, launched our autonomous delivery partnership in Phoenix with Waymo in April. In addition, expanded our partnership with Cartken and partnered with Mitsubishi Electric to include deliveries via automated robots in Japan, the first international market to have autonomous delivery available on Uber Eats. Family profiles with teen accounts: Completed the rollout of teen accounts to all 50 US states and to more cities in Brazil. Family profiles with teen accounts are now available in over 250 cities. In addition, launched additional safety features; announced spending limits on teen accounts, which allow parents to set a monthly budget for their teen’s rides and meals within their own app ; and enabled more ride types for teen trips.

Completed the rollout of teen accounts to all 50 US states and to more cities in Brazil. Family profiles with teen accounts are now available in over 250 cities. In addition, launched additional safety features; announced spending limits on teen accounts, which allow parents to set a monthly budget for their teen’s rides and meals within their own ; and enabled more ride types for teen trips. Annual Environmental, Social, and Governance Report: Published our annual Environmental, Social, and Governance Report in April, which highlights our perspectives on the ESG issues that matter most to the people who earn on, move on, or invest in our platform, as well as our approach to People and Culture and our broader diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Mobility

Taxis: Brought the majority of Hong Kong taxi supply onto Uber by integrating HKTaxi onto the Uber app, and began scaling Los Angeles Yellow Cab trips. Launched Uber Taxi in several cities across markets including Colombia and Italy.

Brought the majority of Hong Kong taxi supply onto Uber by integrating HKTaxi onto the Uber app, and began scaling Los Angeles Yellow Cab trips. Launched Uber Taxi in several cities across markets including Colombia and Italy. Electric Vehicle (“EV”) updates: Expanded Comfort Electric to nearly 60 cities globally, with the latest launch in New York City. In addition, launched and expanded EV partnerships, including a multi-year strategic partnership with Revel to provide New York City drivers on Uber with exclusive charging discounts and access to up to 250 fast charging stations, and a new phase of our partnership with VEMO in Mexico.

Expanded Comfort Electric to nearly 60 cities globally, with the latest launch in New York City. In addition, launched and expanded EV partnerships, including a multi-year strategic partnership with Revel to provide New York City drivers on Uber with exclusive charging discounts and access to up to 250 fast charging stations, and a new phase of our partnership with VEMO in Mexico. Emission Savings feature: In tandem with electrification product expansions to new markets, introduced the Emission Savings feature in the Uber app, allowing riders who take trips on Uber Green and Comfort Electric to track and learn more about their carbon emissions impact.

In tandem with electrification product expansions to new markets, introduced the Emission Savings feature in the Uber app, allowing riders who take trips on Uber Green and Comfort Electric to track and learn more about their carbon emissions impact. Original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) agreements: Began working with Tesla to help accelerate the transition to electric vehicles by sharing data that illustrate where drivers need charging infrastructure the most and offering incentives to US drivers on Uber for the purchase of certain Tesla vehicles. In addition, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Kia to work together on an electric purpose built vehicle (“PBV”) designed specifically for ridesharing drivers.

Began working with Tesla to help accelerate the transition to electric vehicles by sharing data that illustrate where drivers need charging infrastructure the most and offering incentives to US drivers on Uber for the purchase of certain Tesla vehicles. In addition, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Kia to work together on an electric purpose built vehicle (“PBV”) designed specifically for ridesharing drivers. Uber Car Seat: Launched Uber Car Seat, a product that eliminates the need for parents and caregivers to bring their own car seat, making travel simple and stress free, in partnership with premier car seat maker, Nuna. Uber Car Seat is now available in Los Angeles and New York City.

Delivery

Grocery merchant selection: Expanded our grocery merchant selection in the US and Canada, as we launched grocers including Weis Markets, Fresh Thyme Market, Carlie C’s and Bashas’ as partners in the US; and Rabba Fine Foods in Canada.

Expanded our grocery merchant selection in the US and Canada, as we launched grocers including Weis Markets, Fresh Thyme Market, Carlie C’s and Bashas’ as partners in the US; and Rabba Fine Foods in Canada. Grocery loyalty: Began enabling consumers to benefit from grocery loyalty programs while shopping on Uber Eats by offering in-app access to member prices and discounts at grocery merchants including Co-op in the UK and Dia in Spain. The Co-op launch marks a UK supermarket first for a food delivery app.

Began enabling consumers to benefit from grocery loyalty programs while shopping on Uber Eats by offering in-app access to member prices and discounts at grocery merchants including Co-op in the UK and Dia in Spain. The Co-op launch marks a UK supermarket first for a food delivery app. Live Location Sharing: After successfully launching the feature on Uber rides, introduced the ability for consumers to share their live location with their courier, making the drop-off process faster and more seamless across nearly all markets globally.

After successfully launching the feature on Uber rides, introduced the ability for consumers to share their live location with their courier, making the drop-off process faster and more seamless across nearly all markets globally. Uber Direct expansion: Added new Uber Direct partnerships including medication delivery for Healthera in the UK and four partner companies in Japan; and white-label delivery for electronics retailer MediaMarkt in Germany, retail solutions company Inovretail in Spain, and supermarket chain Co-op in the UK.

Added new Uber Direct partnerships including medication delivery for Healthera in the UK and four partner companies in Japan; and white-label delivery for electronics retailer MediaMarkt in Germany, retail solutions company Inovretail in Spain, and supermarket chain Co-op in the UK. Reusable packaging: Expanded our partnership with DeliverZero to the West Coast, inclusive of more than 130 restaurants with a current focus on the greater Los Angeles and San Francisco regions. The partnership increases access to sustainable packaging through DeliverZero’s network of returnable, reusable food containers.

Freight

Powerloop expansion: Announced the national expansion of Powerloop, Uber Freight’s drop-and-hook capacity solution, alongside new capabilities that further optimize freight networks including an expanded dedicated fleet offering, AI-powered bundling capabilities, and telematics-enhanced smart trailers, all aimed at providing greater value and flexibility to carriers and shippers alike.

Announced the national expansion of Powerloop, Uber Freight’s drop-and-hook capacity solution, alongside new capabilities that further optimize freight networks including an expanded dedicated fleet offering, AI-powered bundling capabilities, and telematics-enhanced smart trailers, all aimed at providing greater value and flexibility to carriers and shippers alike. Ocean freight visibility solutions: Unveiled new Transportation Management System (“TMS”) features that provide accurate, real-time visibility for all shipments. These enhancements offer logistics teams comprehensive insights into 99% of ocean shipments, enabling proactive management of exceptions and potential disruptions for customers with global supply chains.

