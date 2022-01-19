Home Business Wire U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings...
Business Wire

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Date

di Business Wire

Earnings conference call to begin at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. U.S. Xpress will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5 p.m. ET the same day to discuss its results.

Conference Call / Webcast Details:

Date: February 9, 2022

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-877-423-9813

International Dial-In Number: 1-201-689-8573

The live webcast and a replay will be available on the U.S. Xpress investor website at investor.usxpress.com.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors, and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit usxpress.com.

Contacts

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.

Matt Garvie

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@usxpress.com

Articoli correlati

Lyft To Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) (the “Company” or “Lyft”), today announced that it will release financial results for...
Continua a leggere

Snap Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full...
Continua a leggere

ITT to Release 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and 2022 Outlook Wednesday, February 9; Hold Conference Call Thursday, February 10

Business Wire Business Wire -
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--January 19, 2022-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Lyft To Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire