U.S. PTAB Confirmed Dali’s Game-Changing 5G Mobile Densification Patent by Rejecting Corning’s IPR Challenge

Patent Trial and Appeal Board reconfirmed the validity of Dali’s U.S. Patent No. 9,197,358 on the merits

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dali Wireless, Inc., a worldwide pioneer in digital radio distribution systems and digital predistortion technology, today announced that it has received a significant decision from the United States Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) regarding U.S. Patent No. 9,197,358.

The U.S. PTAB determined that the petitioner, Corning Optical Communications LLC, failed to demonstrate reasonable likelihood that they would prevail with respect to at least one of the claims challenged in their petition. For this reason, the U.S. PTAB denied instituting an inter partes review (IPR).

The invention of the ’358 patent enables 5G technologies to achieve high speed data rates in high density mobile subscriber environments, which empowers operators to utilize efficiently their most precious resource, wireless spectrum.

This U.S. PTAB decision adds to the three recent wins in Dali’s campaign to protect its intellectual property. In March 2021 the U.S. PTAB rejected the IPR petitions from CommScope Technologies LLC regarding U.S. Patent No. 8,682,338, and from John Mezzalingua Associates, LLC d/b/a JMA Wireless regarding U.S. Patent Nos. 9,820,171 and 10,334,499.

Dali’s dedication to innovation has resulted in the company being granted over 500 global patents and pending patent applications. In addition to providing broad coverage on digital predistortion and radio frequency (“RF”) distribution technology, Dali’s patents are critically important to enabling 4G, 5G, virtual Radio Access Networks (vRAN) and Open-RAN technologies.

