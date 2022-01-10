U.S. News & World Report Names IDShield Among Best Identity Theft Protection Services of 2022

ADA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IDShield, a PPLSI cybersecurity brand empowering a better tomorrow with identity theft solutions, privacy, and reputation management services for individuals and families, has been recognized as one of the Best Identity Theft Protection Services of 2022 by U.S. News & World Report’s 360 Reviews team.

U.S. News’ online guide features in-depth information on choosing an identity theft protection service and covers a range of topics including price and privacy protection policies. Of the leading identity theft companies analyzed, IDShield earned high ratings and accolades for its dark web, credit, social security, and social media monitoring, access to private investigators to help restore members’ identity, and family plans that allow for up to 10 dependents.

“ We’re really proud of the advancements we’ve made over the past year, growing and developing our brand in the cybersecurity and protection space,” said Jeff Bell, CEO of IDShield. “ The recognition by U.S. News and World Report is a badge of honor and a testament to the hard work and focus of our teams. We have big strategic initiatives planned this year that will excite and benefit our members and customers.”

2021 was a transformative year for IDShield, and its parent company PPLSI. The company invested in technology and talent to bring the latest advancements to members and customers.

Investing in technology and innovation:

IDShield continues to bring the latest security features to its more than a million members. In October 2021, in partnership with Trend Micro, IDShield launched the most advanced security protection plan on the market. The new features use cloud -based AI technology to ensure maximum security for all devices to protect against ransomware , viruses, dangerous websites, identity theft and more.

-based AI technology to ensure maximum security for all devices to protect against , viruses, dangerous websites, identity theft and more. To expand its social media, privacy and online reputation management capabilities, IDShield acquired yourself.online, an industry-leading technology company headquartered in Austin. Yourself.online’s AI technology scans social media platforms and helps people automatically find and delete old social media posts, photos and videos that can damage their online reputation and provides recommendations to improve profiles and online perceptions.

Investing in top talent:

PPLSI has experienced over 50 percent growth in the last three years. To continue building products and services needed to support the digital age, the company expanded its leadership in 2021 to include hires with deep specialties and experiences in software, data and product engineering, data security and operations, product development and IT infrastructures.

Evaluation process:

U.S. News evaluated identity theft protection services based on cost, level of credit reporting and monitoring, and variety of security alerts. U.S. News’ 360 Reviews team applied an unbiased methodology that includes professional ratings and reviews, consumer ratings and reviews and research comparing various features of identity theft protection.

To see the list of the Best Identity Theft Protection Services of 2022, click here.

About IDShield

IDShield, a PPLSI cybersecurity brand, exists to empower a better tomorrow with identity theft solutions, privacy, and reputation management services for individuals and families. Named Best for Families and Best Overall by Forbes (2021), Best for Restoration by Money.com (2021), and recipient of the Cyber Security Excellence Gold Award (2021), we’re making protection personal by offering plans customized to meet your online security needs with one-on-one consultation by professionals at your fingertips. Today, we’re helping over a million members navigate the conveniences and challenges of modern life without giving up their privacy. To learn more about our platform, plans and benefits, visit IDShield.com and PPLSI.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. The 360 Reviews team brings the U.S. News approach to consumer guidance into a broad set of consumer product and service categories. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

