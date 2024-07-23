U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029: AI & HPC Applications Drive Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market – Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The U.S. hyperscale data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.75% from 2023 to 2029.

The U.S. hyperscale data center market is experiencing a surge in demand due to the needs of hyperscale companies, AI, and the growth of edge computing. Data center operators are modifying their infrastructure and developing innovative cooling and energy-efficient solutions to meet sustainability targets in response to the increasing demands of AI. For example, Meta has introduced a new data center design specifically tailored for an AI-driven future, and it is transitioning its data centers to utilize liquid cooling as part of a redesign focused on AI.

Hyperscale data centers are typically designed with flexible power capacity, ranging from 15 to 100 MW, and occupy spaces ranging from 50,000 to over a million square feet. Building such facilities can often incur costs exceeding USD 1 billion.

The trend of data center operators procuring renewable energy to power data center facilities will likely continue during the forecast period. Several operators are signing power purchase agreements with renewable energy companies.

The US government will promote data center investments through various initiatives such as increasing the availability of land for development, reducing electricity tariffs, offering sales and tax incentives, and enabling the procurement of renewable energy. Such initiatives will drive U.S. hyperscale data center market growth during the forecast period.

The primary submarkets face land and power limitations, restricting opportunities for new companies to enter the U.S. hyperscale data center market. However, operators prefer several new submarkets across the states due to higher tax incentives and the availability of power and land.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Advanced network storage solutions in U.S. data centers aim to improve data transfer speeds and reduce latency. Hybrid storage models, combining on-premises and cloud storage, are adopted to optimize performance, cost, and accessibility.

storage, are adopted to optimize performance, cost, and accessibility. The use of modular power infrastructure in data centers is expected to result in cost savings over time. These systems are more efficient, leading to space savings and the need for less maintenance.

Numerous innovative power and cooling systems have recently been launched in the U.S. hyperscale data center market, emphasizing sustainability. Infrastructure providers are increasingly prioritizing the creation of products that minimize environmental impact.

The adoption of HVO fuel as an alternative to diesel for powering generators is anticipated to rise in the U.S. hyperscale data center market, driven by its environmental benefits. Numerous operators are transitioning from diesel to HVO fuel for their backup generators to enhance sustainability.

In regions with suitable climates, cooling methods such as evaporative coolers are increasingly being used to efficiently cool data centers.

In addition to constructing data centers, the company prioritizes improving physical security and oversees the facilities through real-time monitoring with a DCIM system.

The significance of real-time monitoring software, enhanced with automation and AI capabilities, is increasingly recognized. This technology can forecast maintenance requirements, detect component failures, and execute automatic switchovers to maintain continuous operations.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Virginia, Texas, California, Utah, Iowa, Oregon, and Georgia are considered top states for attracting hyperscale investments in the U.S. hyperscale data center market. Major operators such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Meta (Facebook), Switch, QTS Realty Trust, NTT DATA, Tract, and others are constructing large data centers in these states. These facilities are anticipated to be further expanded in the future.

Northern Virginia is considered the data center capital of the world, with the highest concentration of data center facilities. However, due to increased demand, it is currently experiencing power constraints. As a result, nearby states are being considered alternative locations for data center development.

In Dallas-Fort Worth, power availability from ERCOT and Oncor Electric has led to a faster development timeline than many other major markets. In contrast, other markets are experiencing delays due to supply chain and power supply challenges. South Dallas has seen the most significant demand from developers.

Historically, the data center market in California has expanded at a slower rate compared to other key markets such as Virginia and Texas. This slower growth is attributed to challenges in securing a power supply and acquiring land for development. This trend is anticipated to persist throughout the forecast period.

Chicago and Phoenix are experiencing a significant increase in interest in the hyperscale market, indicating that they are gaining traction. Arizona is recognized as one of the most vibrant and active markets for hyperscale demand and development. The state boasts cities such as Phoenix, Mesa, and Goodyear, all experiencing a surge in data center development activities.

New York and New Jersey rank higher as leading data center hubs in the Northeastern US. Despite their status, these states are not expected to see the development of hyperscale projects due to limited available space for constructing such large-scale facilities, particularly in high-demand areas such as New York and New Jersey.

Other nearby states, such as Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and others, will likely witness a few hyperscale data center investments during the forecast period.

Key Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

DataDirect Networks

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Intel

Infortrend technology

Inspur

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

Micron technology

NetApp

Nimbus Data

Oracle

Pure Storage

Seagate Technology

QNAP Systems

Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

Supermicro

Synology

Western Digital

Wiwynn (Wistron Corporation)

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Other Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Bloom Energy

Carrier

Condair

Cormant

Cyber Power Systems

Enlogic

FNT Software

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

KOHLER

KyotoCooling

Mitsubishi Electric

Natron Energy

NetZoom

Nlyte Software

Rittal

Siemens

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Tripp Lite

Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

ZincFive

Key Data Center Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Corgan

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs

Rogers-O’Brien Construction

Syska Hennessy Group

Turner Construction

Other Data Center Contractors

AlfaTech

BlueScope Construction

Brasfield & Gorrie

Balfour Beatty

Bell/Knott & Associates

Burns & Mcdonell

CallisonRTKL

Clark Construction Group

Climatec

Clune Construction

EMCOR Group

EYP MCF

Fitzpatrick Architects

Fluor Corporation

Gensler

Gilbane Building Company

Gibbens Drake Scott

HDR

HITT Contracting

Hoffman Construction

JE Dunn Construction

JHET Architects

kW Engineering

WSP (kW Mission Critical Engineering)

Linesight

M+W Group (Exyte)

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson

Morgan Construction Company

PCL Construction

Rosendin

Salute Mission Critical

Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects

Skanska

Southland Industries

Sturgeon Electric Company

Structure Tone

The Mulhern Group

The Walsh Group

The Weitz Company

TRINITY Group Construction

TGRWA

Key Data Center Investors

Apple

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CyrusOne

DataBank

Digital Realty

Equinix

Google

Meta (Facebook)

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers

Other Data Center Investors

Aligned Data Centers

American Tower

AUBix

Centersquare (Evoque)

CloudHQ

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite

DartPoints

DC BLOX

EdgeConneX

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

Element Critical

Flexential

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)

H5 Data Centers

Iron Mountain

Netrality Data Centers

Novva Data Centers

PowerHouse Data Centers

Prime Data Centers

QTS Realty Trust

Sabey Data Centers

Skybox Datacenters

Stream Data Centers

STACK Infrastructure

Switch

T5 Data Centers

TierPoint

Yondr

365 Data Centers

New Entrants

Corscale Data Centers

Crane Data Centers

Edged Energy

NE Edge

Quantum Loophole

Tract

Rowan Digital Infrastructure

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 563 Forecast Period 2023 – 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $81.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $127.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered:

Market Opportunities & Trends

AI to Reshape Landscape of Data Center Market

Rise in Rack Power Density

Data Centers Shift Toward Sustainability

Adoption of Advanced Ups Batteries

Sustainable & Innovative Data Center Technologies

AI & HPC Applications Drive Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling

Market Growth Enablers

Significant Development of Data Center Facilities with Over 15 Mw Power Capacity

Hyperscale Self-Built Data Centers on Rise in US

Tax & Sales Incentives Boost Growth of Data Center

Increase in Adoption of Cloud-based Services & Shift from On-Premises to Cloud Platform

Positive Impact of Big Data , IoT , AR, & VR on Data Centers

Market Restraints

Market Growth Hindered by Disruption in Supply Chain

Shortage of Skilled Workforce & Discrimination

Challenges in Choosing the Right Location for Building Data Centers

Security Issues Affect Expansion of Data Centers

High Power and Water Consumption by Data Centers

Rise in Concerns for Carbon Emissions

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

& Units Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

