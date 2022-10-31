U.S. Hard Disk Drive Market Research Report 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Hard Disk Drive Market Research Report by Type, Drive Type, Storage Capacity, Drive Interface, Power Source, State – United States Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies – USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Hard Disk Drive to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Parallel Advanced Technology Attachment, Serial Advanced Technology Attachment, Small Computer System Interface, and Solid State Drive.

Based on Drive Type, the market was studied across Desktop HDDs, Network-attached Storage HDDs, and Portable HDDs.

Based on Storage Capacity, the market was studied across 250GB-1TB, Above 1TB, and Less than 250GB.

Based on Drive Interface, the market was studied across Ethernet, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, USB 3.1 Gen1, and USB 3.1 Gen2.

Based on Power Source, the market was studied across AC Adapter, eSATA Bus, Plug-in, Small Facility, and USB Port.

Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Hard Disk Drive Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Hard Disk Drive Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Hard Disk Drive Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Hard Disk Drive Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Hard Disk Drive Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Hard Disk Drive Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States Hard Disk Drive Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States Hard Disk Drive Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. Hard Disk Drive Market, by Type

7. Hard Disk Drive Market, by Drive Type

8. Hard Disk Drive Market, by Storage Capacity

9. Hard Disk Drive Market, by Drive Interface

10. Hard Disk Drive Market, by Power Source

11. California Hard Disk Drive Market

12. Florida Hard Disk Drive Market

13. Illinois Hard Disk Drive Market

14. New York Hard Disk Drive Market

15. Ohio Hard Disk Drive Market

16. Pennsylvania Hard Disk Drive Market

17. Texas Hard Disk Drive Market

18. Competitive Landscape

19. Company Usability Profiles

20. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.

BUFFALO Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Kingston Technology Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

Samsung Group

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

Toshiba Corporation

Transcend Information, Inc.

Western Digital Corporation

