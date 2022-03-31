U.S. Government Security Technology Provider Opens New Facility

NEC National Security Systems Enables U.S. Defense Departments

NEC NSS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC that uses world-class technology to solve problems and create opportunities for public servants and citizens. These solutions include identity and biometric technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning that is changing the way the government does business.

“We wanted the NEC NSS offices to reflect the critical technology and expertise that we provide to our clients and customers,” said Mark Ikeno, CEO and President, NEC Corporation of America. “This location positions us right where we need to be to best serve our government clients.”

The NSS executive team is led by Dr. Kathleen Kiernan, a 29-year veteran of Federal Law Enforcement and one of our country’s foremost experts in threat detection. She previously served as Assistant Director for the Office of Strategic Intelligence and Information for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), focusing on intelligence-led organizational strategy.

“In this fast-changing world, security technology must be in place even before it is needed,” said Kiernan, President, NEC NSS. “Threats don’t wait until you are ready. They happen quickly and we work with our customers to help identify solutions that will help them be proactive in protecting their assets against any number of potential threats.”

As a Foreign Ownership, Control or Influence (FOCI)-mitigated subsidiary, NEC NSS provides its world-class innovations in a specialized manner to the United States government. NSS currently offers integrated hardware and software solutions to support critical national security, intelligence, homeland defense, immigration, and law enforcement missions across the U.S. Federal Government. The company’s main customers include the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, Department of State, Department of Justice, and the U.S. Intelligence Community.

About NEC Corporation of America

NEC Corporation of America (NEC) is a leading technology integrator providing solutions that improve the way people work and communicate. NEC delivers integrated Solutions for Society that are aligned with our customers’ priorities to create new value for people, businesses, and society, with a special focus on safety, security and efficiency. We deliver one of the industry’s strongest and most innovative portfolios of communications, analytics, security, biometrics and technology solutions that unleash customers’ productivity potential. Through these solutions, NEC combines its best-in-class solutions and technology and leverages a robust partner ecosystem to solve today’s most complex business problems. NEC Corporation of America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global technology leader with a presence in 140 countries and $29.5 billion in revenues. For more information, please visit www.necam.com.

About NEC National Security Systems

NEC National Security Systems, Inc. (NSS), is a leading provider of biometric identity and AI technology for federal government agencies in defense, intelligence, law enforcement, and homeland security agencies. Based in Arlington, Va., NSS deploys proven groundbreaking technology for access control, identity verification, scene processing, advanced analytics, fiber optic sensing, border control and transportation security, among other applications. The company was launched in 2020 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation of America and will operate under a Special Security Agreement (SSA) with the US Government as a FOCI-mitigated entity, free of foreign ownership, control, and influence. It provides full-service solutions for large agencies using the intellectual property and resources of the global NEC brand. The NEC Corporation invests an estimated $1.01 billion annually in R&D, holds 47,000 patents, and has more than 110,000 employees in 160+ countries. For more information, please visit www.necnss.com.

